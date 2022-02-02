Popular television presenter and businesswoman, Delay, has announced that her entertainment show is returning to TV3

The show which had been airing on GHOne TV for the past 5 years is being moved back to TV3, where it started

Many people, including former employees of GHOne TV, have expressed excitement over the new move

Ghana’s longest-standing entertainment show, The Delay Show, has been moved from GHOne TV back to TV3, where it all started.

The owner, and seasoned presenter, Delay, made this announcement on her Instagram handle and indicated that she was excited about this.

In the caption, Delay noted that the Delay Show started on TV3 nine years ago, but moved to other television networks, including Viasat TV for four years.

A collage of Delay. Photo credit: @delayghana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

From there, the show moved again to GHOne TV, where it has run for five years.

Now, it is time for homecoming as the show has returned to where it first started.

Many people react to Delay’s announcement

Fans are happy for Delay and have congratulated her on the new move.

Former workers of GHOne TV, Giovani Caleb, and Anita Akua Akuffo, have all reacted to the news with joy.

Giovani, for instance, wrote under Delay’s post “welcome back home”:

giovani.caleb: “Welcome back home.”

Anita also warmly welcomed Delay:

ann_ita1: “Welcome dear.”

More congratulatory messages came through for Delay:

iammzgee: “Congratulations, big man in the business!”

akosua.ampomaa.90: “Very good,Ghonetv is not showing at my end mpo.”

stretch_mark_zone: “Congratulations.”

quecy_daterush: “Great news, congratulations again.”

esther_nana_efyae: “Awww that's nice. Please wht tym?.”

stretch_mark_zone: “Love to see this.”

yaamends98: “Audacious.”

nana_akosua_pokuaa: “Congratulations.”

__melania__xx: “Forever.”

im_faustina_29: “This is great.”

es_surprises: “The Lady from Obo-Kwahu.”

_the.foster: "@tv3_ghana @delayghana we can’t wait for this."

Delay begs God for her child in 2022

Delay, known in private life as Deloris Frimpong-Manso, was in the news earlier calling on God for a child.

This follows the global news that Barbados singer, Rihanna Fenty, has confirmed her pregnancy and expecting a child with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Delay shared Rihanna’s pregnancy photo on her Instagram handle and called on God to bless her in that same regard.

She simply wrote: “May this be my portion this year” and added no further explanation as the picture is clear for all to see what exactly Delay is talking about.

Many people responded Amen to her plea.

Source: YEN.com.gh