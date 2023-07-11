The alleged son of late legendary Ghanaian actor Bob Santo in an interview with Zionfelix, shared how difficult life has been since the actor's passing

The young man revealed that his father did not really leave any property or inheritance behind, stating that if he did, he probably would not be suffering

He noted that during Santo's time in the entertainment industry, acting was not as lucrative as it is today

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The alleged son of famous Ghanaian actor Bob Santo who passed away in 2002, has come out to share his grievances since the actor's passing.

Ghanaian actor Santo and his alleged son Photo Source: Zionfelix

Source: Youtube

In an exclusive interview with popular blogger Zionfelix, the saddened young man shared his struggles since the death of Santo.

The young man, who had a gloomy look on his face whiles he spoke passionately, recalled what life was like as a kid when his father was around. He said he had a seemingly good life when Santo was present in his life, but things became challenging when the legendary movie star tragically kicked the bucket in May 2002, leaving Ghanaians grief-stricken.

According to the man, Santo barely left any property or inheritance behind. He added that even where they lived when the actor was alive was a rented apartment, not Santo's property.

He mentioned that if the actor had left some inheritance behind, he would have a better life than his current situation. He, however, noted that during Santo's prime, acting did not pay that much, so he holds no grievances against his old man.

Ghanaians sympathise with Santo's son

Many Ghanaians sympathised with the young man.

mintahisaac4715 said:

If you are 8 years that time am not sure you will remember all these things

rushourgh commented:

Ah but how much does Judas himself have mmm judas is now picking up small small so why this? Zion don't get into things like that

deborahchumasy9250 commented:

Go and see father Dickson and Despite at peace fm they will help you.

Santo's son complains about Judas

In a related story, a young man who claims to be the son of the late legendary actor Santo alleged that actor Abusuapayin Judas who was a close friend of Santo, has abandoned him.

The young man, during the interview, recounted memories of Santo and how he felt the day he heard his father had passed away on the radio.

Judas was very close to Santo, as both featured in numerous movies that littered Ghana's movie industry at the time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh