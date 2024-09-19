Actor and politician John Dumelo has proposed a new purpose for the land earmarked for the construction of the National Cathedral

The National Cathedral project has stalled after initial investments into it by the Akufo-Addo government

In a Facebook post, Dumelo said the land would be better off as an urban farm and has thus requested for it be leased to him

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo suggested a new use for the land intended to be used to build the National Cathedral.

The National Cathedral, supposed to be one of President Nana Akufo-Addo's legacies, has been left in limbo. Years after work started and an estimated $58m was spent, little progress has been made.

Recently, protesters in the NDC's demonstration against the EC moved to the site, igniting a conversation about the project.

Dumelo wants Cathedral land for farming

Reacting to the debate about the National Cathedral, the Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC parliamentary candidate has requested the land be given to him for farming.

In a post on his Facebook page, Dumelo indicated that the National Cathedral's total land area is about nine acres, which would suit urban farming. He indicated that he could be harvesting tomatoes by January 7, 2025, if the land were to be leased to him for farming.

"The national cathedral land is about 9 acres. I can see some dam there too. Can the authorities lease the land to me for dry-season urban farming? I can set up the irrigation system within 3 days, and we can harvest tomatoes by Jan 7 2025. Farmers hate wastage. #idey4u."

Dumelo's proposal garners reactions

The proposal from the actor garnered mixed reactions from his followers.

Rebecca Erica Aggrey said:

"If indeed you want to do urban farming there are so many lands at prampram ada and Adawukwa on the Kasoa Bawjiase road. Pls go there and set up our irrigation system, plant and harvest whatever u want. Wokasa dodo."

Gilder Opoku Amaniapong said:

"I love the fact that when people are in opposition, their brains work, but when they come to power, their brains need a factory reset 🤣🤣🤣🤣 indeed farmers hate wastage 🤣🤣🤣."

John Junior said:

"It will yield results than that obnoxious cathedral."

Bro Lovemark said:

"Proper minds found in NDC buh because of some people, we are where we are..."

Dumelo tipped for big post in NDC

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that John Dumelo was among Ghanaian entertainers who are tipped for positions in government should the NDC win power.

The actor, who recently filed his nomination with the EC, has been an influential figure for the NDC and the youth and is highly tipped for a key appointment.

