A video of a young man ranting on the streets of the US like Twene Jonas has gone viral

The young man stated that some Ghanaians in the US are trying to get him deported

Netizens who saw the video expressed astonishment over the course of action that the young man chosen

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A young Ghanaian man living in the United States of America has got tongues wagging after a video of him ranting on the streets and lashing out at his critics went viral.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, the young man who identifies himself as youngdon640 on TikTok and is gaining traction due to how he speaks and acts like Ghanaian critic Twene Jonas, has expressed disgust with the attitude of some Ghanaians.

Twene Jonas' lookalike (R) lashes out at critics Photo credit: @Twene Jonas TV @Ghgalaxy/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He stated that some Ghanaians have made it their mission to get him deported and have even reported him to the Ghana embassy in the US.

"I woke up to a message by the US authorities that some Ghanaians have made a case against me and are trying to get me deported. What am I coming to do in Ghana? The people who are doing this should be careful.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He then proceeded to hype the United States as a safe haven and also hurled insulting remarks at Ghanaians.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2000 likes, 400 comments and 49,000 views.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to comments of the young man

Netizens who saw the video were unhappy with the comments of the young man and urged him to be careful.

Evans Atsu stated:

Soo what at all is the problem for this young man? What is ur main reason for doing this, brother please? Stop this okay, you will never gain anything from this insult please

Prince Hajj commented:

He will soon be deported to Ghana if he continues with this style of insults

Sharatu Issah reacted:

I don't even know why am laughing? U think u have travelled so that is all humble yourself u don't know tomorrow

Twene Jonas filmed working as a delivery guy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas was filmed reportedly working as a delivery guy in New York, in the United States of America.

The viral video showed the ardent government critic looking cheerful as he interacted with a Ghanaian man, reportedly after delivering food to him.

Wearing a T-shirt and jeans, Twene Jonas shouted his catchphrase "glass nkoaa" as he hurriedly left after realising he was being filmed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh