AfroStar Kids Academy founder Afronita shared an exciting video of her driving her car in public for the first time after it was gifted to her on her 21st birthday

The talented dancer looked beautiful in her knotless braids with spiral ends, silk dress and heavy makeup

Many people were excited about her driving her car, while others talked about how beautiful she looked in the video

Talented Ghanaian dancer, Afronita, was seen driving her brand new 2023 Toyota C-HR in public for the first time after it was gifted to her on her 21st birthday.

Afronita drives her car in public

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, she gave her millions of fans a sneak peek into her driving skills.

The 21-year-old showed the car key to the 2023 Toyota C-HR, which had a beautiful pink pom-pom keychain and resin accessories.

The AfroStar Kids Academy founder looked beautiful in a chartreuse yellow dress with a thigh-high cut on the right side, showing off her fine legs.

Afronita rocked knotless braids with spiral ends, which she whipped in the air and flaunted in the video. Her makeup was perfectly done, and her bright smile elevated her beauty.

"Decorum•🌸✨🥂#afronitaaa #stargyal," she wrote in the caption.

Afronita drives her 2023 Toyota C-HR

Reactions to Afronita driving her car

Many people in the comment section talked about how much they had anticipated her dropping a video of her driving her brand-new car.

Below are the exciting reactions from social media users:

afroniellaaa said:

"I’m Super Proud if you Mum❤️🙌👏."

cowusu66 said:

"The video I have been waiting for. You look so stunning in your beautiful car. More oil on your head🙏🏽🙏🏽💖💖💖💖."

cr.ystal466 said:

"I missed this side of you, it's screaming goddess , CEO and Car owner 😍❤️."

hannahaddoboahene said:

"May the oil on ur head never go dry, may the seed u sew on that disability boy bring you more blessings n protect u from shame n ur enemies ✨️ 🙏."

dat_girl_sexykay said:

"So u can walk on heels 👠 comfortably all this time aww congrats 🎉🎊 Nita 😍😍."

