A young man who claims to be the son of the late legendary actor Santo alleged that actor Abusuapayin Judas who was a close friend of Santo, has abandoned him

The young man during the interview recollected memories of Santo and how he felt the day he heard his father had passed away on the radio

Judas was very close with Santo, featuring in numerous movies with the legendary actor

In an interview with popular blogger Zionfelix, a young man claiming to be the son of the late legendary actor Santo expressed his disappointment towards actor Abusuapayin Judas, who was known to be a close friend of his father.

Alleged son of actor Santo (Left) Santo (Middle) Judas (Right) Photo Source: Zionfelix

According to him, Judas has completely abandoned him and his siblings, despite their father's strong bond with him.

During the interview, the young man took a trip down memory lane, sharing recollections of his father, Santo. He vividly remembered the day he heard the devastating news of his father's passing through the radio. He mentioned that since that fateful day, life had been incredibly challenging for him and his siblings as they tried to cope with the absence of their father.

Abusuapayin Judas who was renowned for his collaboration with Santo in numerous movies, had a special place in the late actor's life. The two actors shared a deep friendship that extended beyond the silver screen. However, the young man expressed his deep disappointment in Judas for not reaching out to him or his siblings after Santo's demise. He said he expected Judas, his father's best friend, to provide support and guidance after Santo's passing.

Santo's son sparks reactions

Many folks sympathised with the young man and shared their thoughts on his life story.

greatgametv5353 said:

The man is wise. I love his wisdom. Keep your head up brother

0tismadaline commented:

The guy made me abit emotional may God bless his hustle and locate him to his destiny helpergreat conversation

herexcellencyebba2200 wrote:

In this world obi nhw3 obi ba saa bro take it to your own hands.....God will bless our hustle

Man alleged to be the father of Agya Koo

In a similar story, Mr Kwasi Bediako, a man who alleged to be the father of actor Agya Koo revealed how he met the actor's mother and how she got pregnant.

The man revealed that he met the actor's mother and had amorous relations with her at the then Meridian Hotel in Tema in the early 60s.

He mentioned that the lady later got pregnant, resulting in the birth of Agya Koo, adding that he did not get to be in the life of the actor.

