Ghanaian actor and TV personality Mawuli Gavor's marriage to his Indian-Austrian wife is three years old

The actor took to social media to hail his wife, Remya, sharing loved-up photos of their marital journey

Fans thronged the comments section, drooling over Mawuli Gavor's photos and beautiful family

Mawuli Gavor, the star in many Ghanaian and Nigerian movies, tied the knot with his wife Remya in 2022.

The couple welcomed their first child, a bouncing baby girl, a year after their beautiful union.

Mawulia Gavor shared photos of himself, his wife, and his new child on social media to mark their third marriage anniversary.

Mawuli Gavor eulogises his wife Photo source: Instagram/mawuli_gavor

Source: Instagram

Mawuli Gavor melts hearts with photos of his family

The Ghanaian actor's marital milestone caught the attention of many colleague celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, who shared in his joy. Speaking about the three-year journey, Mawuli Gavor said,

Three years ago my life changed. I met, married and started a family with an amazing woman whose kindness, strength, and unwavering love inspire me every day. From jumping out of planes together to touring the world with our daughter. She is the reason for my happiest moments and the best possible mother to our incredible child. Here's to many more years of laughter, love, and unforgettable memories. 03.08.22 . 28.02.23. Two of the most. Important dates in my life. The day I married you. The day our daughter came into this world. Happy anniversary, Remy!

The anniversary came three days after his wife's birthday, giving the couple many reasons to celebrate life and their enviable marital bond.

Fans drool over Mawulia Gavor and his family

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction from fans in reaction to Mawuli Gavor's marital milestone

officialwaje said:

"More blessing to come for you and your family. I celebrate with you"

officialosas wrote:

"Happy anniversary beautiful people, beautiful family! God continue to bless your union! Congratulations 🙏🏾"

foodbizlab noted:

"Beautiful family, making the sound be sounding😊"

jeannette_scott87 remarked:

"Such a GORGEOUS family! God’s blessings forever upon your home norvi🙏❤️"

Kwesi Arthur spotted at a wedding with his rumoured wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Arthur had recently attended a wedding with the lady rumoured to be his wife.

The lady is said to be the founder of a creative agency that has worked with top stars, including producer and DJ Juls.

Source: YEN.com.gh