NAM 1's wife, Mrs Rose Mensah, marked her birthday on July 8, 2023, and he posted lovely photos of her dazzling in a white dress

Writing a heartfelt message for her, he talked about them being soulmates and prayed to God to let them age gracefully

Many people spoke about how beautiful his wife looked, while others were unhappy about the Menzgold situation as they felt he was living freely

Famous Ghanaian businessman Nana Appiah Mensah celebrated his gorgeous wife, Rose Mensah, with a touching post on her birthday on July 8, 2023.

NAM 1's wife slays in a white dress

NAM 1, as he is popularly called, celebrated his ever-gorgeous wife by sharing pictures of her dazzling in a white dress.

The dress flaunted the smooth skin on her back as the strands from the neckline extended to her back in a crisscross fashion.

The owner of Rozzy's Collection dress was impeccable such that the thigh-high cut on the left side of the outfit flaunts her fine legs.

The dress hugged her curves such that it accentuated them. She completed her look with a pair of heel sandals.

NAM 1 marks wife's birthday with touching post

Sharing the post on his official Twitter account, @nam_the_patriot, NAM 1 wished his wife, Rose Mensah, a happy birthday.

In his heartfelt message, he thanked her for being his soulmate and life partner.

"We would walk together gracefully like we did to the aisle, to witness our children’s wedding and to grace their children’s christening if God wills it."

Concluding his message, he wrote:

"I love you Rose❤️"

Ghanaians react to gorgeous photos of NAM 1's wife as she marked her birthday

Many people spoke about how gorgeous Mrs Mensah looked in the photos.

Others were also concerned about the status of the Menzgold case as they questioned why he was roaming around and tweeting like he was a free man.

@CypherDavid stated:

the Nam1 really dey make sense altogether

@3cubeglobal remarked:

Happy birthday to NAM1's wife...

@karimistheone said:

Lowkey this man dey live GTA life oo cheats nkoaa, see ein wife.

@unis_queen commented:

After seeing your wife, I've agreed with you Nam1. Indeed, Investors' Money entered the right place. You are vindicated, Champion

Felicia Osei slays in a pink cropped suit, shows off plush car

In another stye-related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Felicia Osei dazzled in a pink cropped suit as she posed with her plush ride in photos.

Many of her fans gushed over how stunning she looked in the pictures.

