Shatta Michy is tearing netizens apart with a rib-cracking caption to a seemingly emotionless video

On her Instagram handle, the mother of Majesty mentioned how her son nearly burst her eyes while he was asleep

She described Majesty's sleep as an aggressive one and went ahead to remove her spectacles to show the bruise she got

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Ghanaian businesswoman and super influencer Michelle Diamond, better known as Shatta Michy, has shared a video with a hilarious caption about her son.

On her verified Instagram handle, Michy revealed with a footage how Majesty, her son, nearly "burst her eyes" when he was in his sleep.

"So my little precious son almost burst my eye in his aggressive sleep last night God should have added a manual to these robots," she said on her handle @michygh

Photos of Shatta Michy showing her bruise Photo credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Michy teaching netizens how to pronounce Majesty's name

Shatta Michy and her son have always been in the news. Recently, Michy schooled many Ghanaians who tend to mispronounce her name when they try to call her in public.

In the video, Michy noted that she has observed how many people do not mention her name the right way. She was spotted in the car with her son, Majesty when she quizzed him on how her name was pronounced as she spelt it out to him.

Majesty gave the right pronunciation in his adorable foreign accent as he rocked a pair of dark sunglasses and uniform-like attire.

Majesty Rains Foreign Accent On Salon Workers

In another story, Majesty, the son of Shatta Michy and famous Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was spotted with his mother at a salon recently.

The young boy had accompanied his mother to the Silverhair Salon And Spa for her hairdo only for him to start lashing the workers in the salon with his thick foreign accent.

His mother who could not hide her reaction apologized to the workers for the inconvenience Majesty's presence might cause but they insisted it was not an issue.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh