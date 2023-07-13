Nakeeyat Dramani, in a video, attended an event at The Legacy Castle, rocking a glittering large grey gown

The once-little girl who won TV3's Talented Kidz show back in 2019 looked all grown up, leaving folks amazed

Peeps were impressed with her beautiful outfit and marvelled at how much she had grown in a short period of time

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Young poet Nakeeyat Dramani, the little girl who captured hearts as the winner of TV3's Talented Kidz show in 2019, made an appearance at an event held at The Legacy Castle in the US. The once-little girl, who has since blossomed into a young lady, left many folks astonished with her stunning fashion choice.

Nakeeyat Dramani attends event in elegant gown Photo Source: real_nakeeyat

Source: TikTok

In a video that surfaced online, Nakeeyat was seen rocking a magnificent large grey gown that sparkled beautifully. The elegant outfit showed her impeccable sense of style. Social media users could not help but be impressed by her transformation and were amazed at how much she had grown in such a short span of time.

Nakeeyat's appearance at The Legacy Castle event not only exhibited her fashion prowess but also showed how far she had come in her journey as an entertainer and a brand since her Talented Kidz days.

The video of Nakeeyat at the event quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and praise. Fans and followers flooded the comments section, expressing their admiration for her remarkable growth and commending her fashion choice. Many remarked on her stunning beauty and how she had evolved into a confident young lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nakeeyat stuns many Ghanaians

In the comment section of the video, folks admired Nakeeyat.

Pri_sCilLa❤️ said:

I can’t believe this eeih. You have grown papa

Abdul Kabir commented:

Naaa some places are beautiful

iammariama10 wrote:

beautiful nakeeyat we love you more

Nakeeyat chills abroad

In another story, a video of how Nakeeyat Dramani Sam was received in Australia as she arrived for the Rotary International Convention impressed many people.

The 11-year-old who was in the company of her mum was given five-star treatment as she arrived at the airport.

Social media users who reacted to the video praised her for the work she is doing and for lifting the flag of Ghana high.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh