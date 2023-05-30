A video of how Nakeeyat Dramani Sam was received in Australia as she arrived for the Rotary International Convention and has impressed many people

The 11-year-old who is in the company of her mum was given five-star treatment as she arrived at the airport

Social media users who reacted to the video praised her for the work she is doing and for lifting the flag of Ghana high

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian poet and climate change advocate, Nakeeyat Dramani Sam, has become an inspiration to young kids around the world.

The 11-year-old who has become a known voice in pushing for action against climate change has left many gushing after she dropped a video of her arrival at Melbourne in Australia where she was invited to partake in the 2023 Rotary International Convention.

Nakeeyat interacts with attendees of Rotary Convention Photo credit: Nakeeyat The Poet/Instragram

Source: Instagram

Taking to TikTok, Nakeyaat shared a video of the time she arrived at the Melbourne airport where the host, Rotary International had sent someone to welcome her.

She arrived in Australia in good company, as her mum and aunty were part of the trip.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The young kid who sounded visibly happy in the video however complained about the cold nature of the weather.

The 2023 Rotary International Convention begun on May 27 and will end on the 31st of May.

Nakeeyat has already shared videos of her interactions with some attendees of the Convention on her Instagram stories.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 25,000 likes and 200 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians express joy over at Nakeeyat's participation in the 2023 Rotary International Convention

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed delight over her advocacy role with many urging her to make her parents proud

user7261300987464 reacted:

May our kids always make us proud

Nana Adwoa replied:

And your mother follows you anywhere you go that’s good. Because of u your mom is traveling around the world. You’re just a blessing to your family

Lala Ayisha added:

you are the voice and we need people like you, to make our country and continent work. am rooting for you

Helena Dadson indicated:

The talented kid's show should be massively supposed they are really helping these kids

cherryLove commented:

I tap into your blessings for my children

Nakeyaat steps out like a corporate lady

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nakeeyat Dramani has drooped new beautiful photos on social media.

A former winner of TV3's Talented Kids season 10 while just seven years old, is looking all-grown as she showed off a corporate lady look in her latest photos.

The now-10-year-old rocked a white turtle-neck long-sleeved top.

She tucked it into a pair of red trousers. She covered her top with a black jacket. Her look was completed with a pair of white shoes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh