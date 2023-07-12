Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown spent time with a couple who were ardent fans and supporters of her work

The happy wife revealed that her husband hailed from Nana Ama McBrown's hometown in the Ashanti region

The wholesome conversation between the actress and the couple garnered reactions from her fans, who appreciated her kindness and patience

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown was excited to meet a couple who appeared to be her ardent fans. She amused the couple after learning that the man hailed from her hometown in the Ashanti region.

Nana Ama McBrown meets couple, learns man is from her hometown

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on the actress' TikTok page, she had an interesting encounter with a devoted couple who were avid fans of her work. The fortuitous meeting took place while the beautiful actress was purchasing fuel at a gas station.

The couple approached Nana Ama McBrown, expressing their admiration for her hard work. In the video, they described their pain, as they could not watch her show, Onua Showtime, on Onua Tv because of a power outage.

Overwhelmed with joy, the ace actress warmly engaged with her fans and learned that the man whose wife was overly excited to meet her was from Kwadaso, a town in the Ashanti region where she hails.

Watch the video of the wholesome conversation between the actress and her fans below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Nana Ama McBrown, and couple fans

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, appreciating the actress for her kindness.

Afyasemanhyia ented: commented:

I wish I can meet this beautiful creature one day

Afyasemanhyiacommented:

u will continue to rise bcoz of ure kind soul

Babe Lee♥️commented:

The man dey enter my eye oooo. God forgive me ooo

sefakorgbormittah commented:

If even the light goes off we will watch on Facebook

Friends of Nana Ama McBrown write on her dusty car

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that many of Nana Ama McBrown's followers were moved to tears after she shared a video of a friend writing on her dusty car.

He commented, "I love McBrown," as he is known, and in the video, The Empress could be seen beaming with joy.

Many individuals expressed their love for her, and some made suggestions that they had done the same thing as children, albeit with stones.

