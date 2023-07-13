On-air personality Tima Kumkum, Cynthia Tima Yeboah, has got married in a beautiful traditional wedding.

Tima Kumkum, a presenter with Adom TV and Hitz FM, got married to her fiancé, Dominic, on Thursday, July 14, 2023.

First videos from the traditional wedding have popped up on social media showing a green-themed ceremony. The groom wore a green kaftan with Tima wearing green kente.

YEN.com.gh understands the traditional wedding came off at Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region.

In one of the videos sighted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, the new couple posed in a loved-up mode as they tried to kiss.

Photos from the wedding also popped up showing some of Tima's colleagues as her bridesmaids.

