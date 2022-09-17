Ghanaian media personality, Cynthia Tima Yehoah famed for hosting popular telenovela series in the local dialect is a year older today

The mother-of-two has shared some photos from a birthday shoot on Instagram that have got fellow celebrities and fans drooling over

YEN.com.gh reports all the exclusive pictures and all the moments Tima Kumkum gave us style inspiration

Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah is a year older today. In 2014, one of Ghana's television stations, UTV, introduced a panel discussion in the local dialect, TWI, after airing telenovela shows.

Miss Cynthia was the host of one of the most watched and talked about series, Kumkum Bhagya hence the nickname, Tima Kumkum.

Kumkum Bhagya Host: Cynthia Tima Yeboah celebrates birthday with stunning kente styles Photo source: @iamtimakumkum

She is among the TV stars who manage to hide her lifestyle from social media. Still, as she celebrates her 35th, the eloquent style influencer has shared breathtaking photos of herself in elegant Kente styles by fashion designer, Royal Couture.

1. Corseted Kente top

The first eye-catching detail about the apparel is the corseted kente trend. Many Ghanaian celebrities have been spotted wearing the design to various events and it never goes out of style.

2. Ruffles meet off-shoulder sleeves

The off-shoulder sleeveless automatically shows off the cleavage, but the designer crafty added the two parallel 'bridges' from the front to join at the back to cover some skin.

The side ruffles at the base of the top are ideally in line with the sleeveless.

3. Headgear

Some celebrities opt for lustrous long hairstyles for special occasions like their birthday which also compliments their looks. Fashion accessories like headgear also speak volumes about the individual's personality and personal style. What a beautiful way to mourn with the Royal Family by rocking the Queen's favorite accessory.

4. Glittering long dress

Thirty years of grace is worth celebrating and we love celebrity birthdays because it styles as major style inspiration for our next event. Miss Cynthia's first look celebrated the rich cultural heritage and all the artisans weaving our noble kente fabric. She switched to modern style in this glittering dress that features thigh-high design, corset and in built brazier.

5. Neatly beaded pattern

With a closer look at the dress and one will spot the silver beaded pattern from the sleeves to the waistline where it intersects with the glittering fabric. Many have failed at this attempt but Tima Kumkum and Royal Couture's style is worth sharing.

Here are other style inspirations carefully culled from Cynthia Tima Yeboah's page that you need to bookmark now.

1. Red Carpet Dress

The 35-year-old TV host has a spot for blue-inspired designs. She wore a black floor-sweeping gown with adhesive crystals.

2. Simple yellow dress

Simplicity is the ultimate sophication

Ghanaian gospel musician, Efe Grace wows the gospel fraternity with elegant fashion sense.

Meanwhile, one of Ghana's female vocalists, Efe Grace is popularly known for backing her father, Reverend Mensah Bonsu and secular acts, Becca and Kwabena Kwabena to release award-winning songs is a style influencer for the week.

The upcoming musician has earned many nominations at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2021 and 3music Awards 2022 respectively for her hard work and contribution to the industry.

