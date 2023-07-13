Tima Kumkum: Adom TV Presenter Slays Like An Indian Bride As She Slays In Green Corseted Lace Gown For Wedding
- Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Kumkum is the latest celebrity bride in town
- The Adom TV presenter looked flamboyant in a corseted lace dress and green veil for the traditional wedding
- Some social media users have commented on the beautiful videos posted by AJ Poundz on Instagram
Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Kumkum has tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Eastern Region.
Tima Kumkum slays in a green lace dress
The beautiful Ghanaian and television host Cynthia Tima Yeboah looked exquisite in a green corseted lace dress for her traditional ceremony.
She wore a long-sleeve beaded dress designed with colourful kente for the star-studded event.
The handsome groom, Dominic, wore a green kaftan with an African-themed jacket as he posed with his gorgeous wife.
Ghanaian celebrities and bridesmaids look stunning in orange outfits
Some Ghanaian media personalities who travelled to Akyeam Oda to support their friend didn't disappoint with their glamorous looks. They wore stylish corseted outfits and matching gele for their celebrity wedding.
Bridesmaids dance in the rain
Video from the Bachelorette party
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Cynthia Tima Yeboah, who shared fresh pre-wedding images on Instagram.
The adorable couple announced wore stylish clothes for their pre-wedding photoshoot.
Funny Face, Dr Pounds, and other social media users have commented on Tima Kumkum's pre-wedding pictures.
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Cynthia Tima Yehoah, known for anchoring famous telenovela series in the local tongue.
The mother-of-two posted some gorgeous kente styles to celebrate her birthday in September 2022.
Some social media users commented on the elegant birthday photos that became the talk of the town.
