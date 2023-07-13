Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Kumkum is the latest celebrity bride in town

The Adom TV presenter looked flamboyant in a corseted lace dress and green veil for the traditional wedding

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful videos posted by AJ Poundz on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Kumkum has tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Eastern Region.

Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum and her husband Dominic look perfect together. Photo credit: @ajpoundz

Tima Kumkum slays in a green lace dress

The beautiful Ghanaian and television host Cynthia Tima Yeboah looked exquisite in a green corseted lace dress for her traditional ceremony.

She wore a long-sleeve beaded dress designed with colourful kente for the star-studded event.

The handsome groom, Dominic, wore a green kaftan with an African-themed jacket as he posed with his gorgeous wife.

Ghanaian celebrities and bridesmaids look stunning in orange outfits

Some Ghanaian media personalities who travelled to Akyeam Oda to support their friend didn't disappoint with their glamorous looks. They wore stylish corseted outfits and matching gele for their celebrity wedding.

Bridesmaids dance in the rain

Video from the Bachelorette party

