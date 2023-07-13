Twin brothers Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch gifted their mum a new whip in a heartwarming video

The pair added a bouquet when they presented the car gift to their mum in the presence of loved ones

The footage of the joy-arousing moment posted to Instagram has garnered lots of views and compliments

The Mitch Brothers, Nana Mitch, born Padmond Annor and Schardo Mitch, real name Padmond Annor Jr., celebrated their mother with a lovely car gift in early July.

The pair put a smile on their mum's face when they presented the whip and a beautiful bouquet to her in a video.

Mitch Brothers celebrate their mum with a new car gift. Photo credit: nanaamitch.

Source: Instagram

Mitch Brothers share the joy with fans

Nana Mitch posted the footage of the adorable moment on Instagram, sharing the joy of the mother-and-sons moment with followers and fans.

"We got mama a new ride," Nana Mitch accompanied the video with this caption.

The joy-arousing video had garnered more than 11,000 views at the time of this publication. Netizens who took to the comment area raved over the moment.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video posted by Nana Mitch

Many hailed the duo for celebrating their mum in the comment area.

Selbris___kids_salon posted:

So beautiful.

Prettygorzy said:

Still can't believe why my mom left me so early.

Christabel.adom mentioned:

Sweet 16.

Akuafrempomaah posted:

I knew u were twinnies woow❤️❤️.

KwadwoDaa posted:

Nice one. I love the smile on her face.

Annabel said:

You made her day. God bless you Nana and your brother.

Source: YEN.com.gh