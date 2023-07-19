AMG rapper Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, has rekindled his 'beef' with fellow rapper Strongman Burner after posting on Twitter recently.

Medikal took to the bird app on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, to share a photo of Strongman to make fun of him.

The photo showed Strongman, known in private life as Vincent Osei Kwaku, seemingly training in a gym with dumbells.

Sharing the photo, Medikal described Strongman as a work of art. Looking at how slim he is and the caption from Medikal, the photo has triggered many hilarious reactions.

Strongman replies Medikal

Strongman has not taken Medikal's tweet lightly as he replied with a punchline against for colleague.

In a tweet, Strongman described Medikal as someone who is grown in age but not mature in mind.

According to him, Medikal has been claiming to be 26 years for the past seven years and was thus acting childish.

