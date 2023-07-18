Ghanaian media personality Michy got many Ghanaians asking questions when she flaunted an unknown gentleman in a video

They were spotted on the dancefloor of Tima Kumkum's wedding reception

Many of Michy's followers asked her who the man was as they hinted that it was her alleged date

Shatta Wale's baby mama, Michy, caused a stir on social media when she posted a video of her dancing with an unknown man at the wedding of media personality, Tima Kumkum.

Michy hides the face of a man in video

Movement Showbiz host Michy was dressed in a green dress that was sleeveless on one side, with the other side having a large and long sleeve.

She looked radiant in her dangling earrings and flawless makeup. Her braids were styled in a ponytail.

In the video, she held a microphone in her left hand while the other hand was held by the man, whom many claim is her alleged lover.

Although they danced beautifully on the dance floor, the man's face was hidden the entire time.

Below is a video of Michy dancing with a supposed lover at an event.

Ghanaians react to Michy dancing with the man at the event

Many people in the comment section asked her who the gentleman was since his face was hidden throughout the video.

Others also encouraged her to take dancing lessons since she displayed an abysmal performance in the video she posted.

Below are reactions from Michy's Instagram followers:

kingkabore said:

For security reasons, I’m glad the guy's face didn’t show.

constiscilla6 remarked:

And a friend at the wedding reception said "Michy is sooooo beautiful, cameras ain't doing her justice aswear"

real_kofi_perfect remarked:

Do wild mum and learn how to dance

heels_lounge_ said:

Oh big sis... so u don’t know how to dance?

thunder_ranking_prime stated:

This guy suppose show face err.

positive_burke stated:

You are soo beautiful...ur body is giving 3 square meal plus dessert

akosuanura commented:

Again, please don’t come out with this because Eeeiii!

kojo_jam said:

So this is why you released Majesty abi

maudshezzle commented:

Very beautiful dress on a pretty lady

Shatta Wale teaches Majesty how to drum

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale taught his son Majesty how to play the drums.

The video melted the hearts of many as they praised him for being an involved father.

Source: YEN.com.gh