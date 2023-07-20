Black Sherif and his team refused overtures from Cruise People Limited to solve their differences

This has been revealed by the company's CEO, Daniel Vanderpuye, who claimed he used all available human resources to get the rapper to do the right thing

In an interview with Joy News, Vanderpuye revealed that he used Gramps Morgan, Amakye Dede, Baba Sadiq, and others, but Black Sherif's team called their bluff

Daniel Vanderpuye, the CEO of Cruise People Limited, has shared more revelations about the events leading to the arrest of Black Sherif.

According to Vanderpuye, his company exhausted all possible means to settle their differences with the rapper, but he did not allow it.

Black Sherif was arrested over an issue with Daniel Vanderpuye's Cruise People Limited Photo source: @black_sherif, @joynewstv

Black Sherif arrested at Kotoka Airport

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Black Sherif was reported to have been arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The reports started after Instagram blogger @ghhyper1 made a post announcing the arrest of the 2023 VGMA Artiste Of The Year.

In the middle of the rumours, Black Sherif's official Twitter handle posted a clip to promote his latest music video, Oh Paradise, and thus cast some doubts about the report.

Later, information emerged that the 21-year-old had been arrested, and a video of him being ushered into a police van started circulating.

Black Sherif failed to adhere to contract to perform at Afro Cruise Jam in Greece

Following the video of Black Sherif, it was revealed that Black Sherif had been arrested because of a breach of contract.

In a statement signed by Vanderpuye, the company claimed that it had paid Black Sherif $20,000 as half payment for his participation in Afro Cruise Jam, a cruise show to be held in Greece and Turkey in August, but failed to uphold his side of the bargain.

Cruise People used Amakye Dede, Gramps Morgan, Baba Sadiq to get the matter resolved

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Daniel Vanderpuye indicated that his company did not just wake up to make a case against the rapper but exhausted all means.

"On 22nd May, we sent a letter to Black Sherif's team copied his local managers, booking agents, and his father but they failed to respond.

"...Gramps Morgan was in Ghana, he called the team, they called his bluff. Papa Loggy called the team, they called his bluff. Baba Sadiq called the team, they called his bluff. Amakye Dede's folks called the team, they called his bluff.

"You want to hear more? I didn't want to go on this tangent so I used all available human resources to reach out to the (Blacko's) team because I don't deal with the artiste directly," he said.

Ghanaians react to Black Sherif's arrest video

Meanwhile, Ghanaians on social media have been reacting to the news of Black Sherif's arrest.

While many spoke against Black Sherif's work ethic, others believed the musician was innocent and that time would reveal the truth.

