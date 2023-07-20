After Ghanaian musician Black Sherif's brush with the law, a video of the young man sharing thoughts on media trends surfaces

In the video, Black Sherif talks about how he handles unwanted attention from the press

He also revealed what has kept him grounded despite the virality of his brand since his hit song

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif's old video is consolation for his fans, who were devasted over his arrest.

The video resurfaced online this morning just after news of his arrest at the Kotoka International Airport was confirmed by several media houses in the country.

Black Sherif was immediately whisked away by the police in a waiting van upon his arrival.

In the old video, the rapper shared a few ideas about why he is unfazed by the antics of the Ghanaian press with Pulse Ghana. He said:

The media doesn't pressure me. No media pressure, no nothing. I actually don't give a 100% to them. They are talking about my craft. What I'm doing, and that is what gets them to talk about me too... So my focus is actually about my music."

Black Sherif sorts needy nursing mothers at Ridge Hospital, pays off all their bills

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Black Sherif's charitable deed to nursing mothers stranded at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

Black Sherif helped some new mothers at the hospital with their bills so they could be discharged. He also donated food items and toiletries to the needy.

Photos of the young rapper with the beneficiaries flooded the internet.

Peeps run commentary over Black Sherif's $20k Arrest for allegedly defrauding cruise company

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how social media reacted when news about Black Sherif's arrest broke out.

Ghana police detained Ghanaian musician Black Sherif on his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Reports suggest that the cruise ship company initiated the arrest after Black Sherif took their money and refused to perform at their event.

One fraction of Ghanaians believed Black Sherif was wrong for not honouring his end of the deal. In contrast, another side thought people should only be quick to judge if they hear from Balck Sherif and his management.

Source: YEN.com.gh