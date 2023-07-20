Award-winning rapper Black Sherif was arrested at the Kotoka Internationa Airport (KIA) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The company behind his arrest, Cruise People Limited, has released a statement to explain why they got the rapper busted

According to the statement, Black Sherif took money to perform at an upcoming event but failed to deliver on his side of the agreement

Cruise People Limited, the company behind the arrest of Black Sherif has explained why it took that course of action against the rapper.

The company which is a travel and tour agency disclosed that Black Sherif had failed to fulfil a contract with them.

Black Sherif reportedly arrested

Rumours went flying on social media on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that the rapper had been arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The rumours started after Instagram blogger @ghhyper1 made a post announcing the arrest of the 2023 VGMA Artiste Of The Year and promised to bring further updates.

In the middle of the rumours, Black Sherif's official Twitter handle posted a clip to promote his latest music video, Oh Paradise, and thus cast some doubts about the report.

Later, information emerged that the 21-year-old had been arrested and a video of him being ushered into a police van started circulating.

Black failed to adhere to contract to perform at Afro Cruise Jam in Greece

Following the video of Black Sherif, Cruise People has released a statement confirming the incident.

In the statement signed by its CEO Daniel Vanderpuye, the company claimed that it had paid Black Sherif $20,000 as half payment for his participation in Afro Cruise Jam, a cruise show to be held in Greece and Turkey in August.

As part of the agreement, Black Sherif was to make available a video of him hyping the show by May 19. The video was to be used to promote the upcoming event in the media, but he failed to deliver despite many assurances from him earlier.

Based on the same earlier assurances, Cruise People made deposits on cabins on a cruise ship in anticipation of enhanced interest and patronage of cruise tickets.

"As a result of his failure to confirm his participation, the cabins on the cruise ship which were paid for and reserved at a discounted price had to be cancelled and deposits lost since the expected interests and patronage of the event could not be guaranteed. He deliberately failed to perform his part of the agreement despite several reminders sent to his agents.

"Our company's lawyers wrote and informed him, his management, and booking agents on May 23, 2023, about the breach of agreement and till date, they haven't replied.

"At this point, we had no option than to report his fraudulent actions to the police and proceed to court for redress and seek reliefs," parts of the statement read.

Ghanaians react to Black Sherif's arrest video

Meanwhile, Ghanaians on social media have been reacting to the news of Black Sherif's arrest.

While many spoke against Black Sherif's work ethic, others believed the musician was innocent and that time would reveal the truth.

