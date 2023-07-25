Kuami Eugene and King Promise's lookalike, in an interview with Zionfelix, revealed that they have made GH¢30k from TikTok live

The funny pair have made a name for themselves by mimicking the looks of music stars Kuami Eugene and King Promise

Fans and critics alike found their antics and statements during the interview hilarious and dropped comments of encouragement

Hilarious and talented lookalike duo Steve Quams and Robest GH, who have been mimicking the appearances of Ghanaian music stars Kuami Eugene and King Promise, in an interview with popular YouTuber Zionfelix, shared their journey on TikTok.

The two entertainers, known for their uncanny resemblance to the popular artists, opened up about their success on the social media platform, revealing they have amassed an impressive GH¢30,000 from their TikTok live sessions.

The pair have garnered a significant following on TikTok due to their hilarious impersonations and witty comedy skits. By mimicking the signature styles and mannerisms of Kuami Eugene and King Promise, the duo has gained significant attention on social media.

During their interview with Zionfelix, the lookalikes described how their journey began. They admitted that they started their TikTok channel merely for fun, never expecting it to turn into something lucrative but later realised it was a good business venture, adding that it has helped pay their rent and their upkeep.

Kuami Eugene and King Promise lookalike spark reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the interview.

0tismadaline said:

King promise nie he is hilarious naturally

realfootballskillst.v5800 said:

Herrr this guys are very serious in lookalike

mragyare reacted:

hahahahhahaha...this guy de3, Kwame will beat him p3333

King Promise's lookalike unveiling KiDi's lookalike

In another story, Robest GH, a young man who identifies himself as King Promise's lookalike, in a hilarious video, unveiled KiDi's lookalike.

In the rib-cracking video, Robest taught the young man how to sing like KiDi and how to be a good lookalike.

Followers of Robest were in stitches and teased that the young man looked nothing like KiDi, dropping funny comments.

