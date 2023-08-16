Actress Nana Ama McBrown went to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital to make a kind donation as part of her 46th birthday celebrations on August 15

While at the hospital, she met a baby girl who had just been born and gifted GH¢1000 to her mother

A video of the touching moment has surfaced online leaving many in awe of McBrown's kindness

Nana Ama McBrown brought smiles to a young nursing mother as she dashed the lady GH¢1000 after delivery at the Bekwai Municipal Hospital.

McBrown made a donation to the hospital as she celebrated her 46th birthday on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

The star actress visited the maternity ward of the hospital to interact with new mothers and also handed them some gift packages.

McBrown sows seed in life of little girl born on her birthday

Moments after entering the ward, McBrown was prompted she had a birthday mate in a little girl who had just been born.

Excited by the news, the actress went straight to where the baby was and carried her with smiles all over her face as one of the midwives on duty and others present sang happy birthday for her.

McBrown indicated she was going to give the mother who delivered the girl GH¢1,000 as a gift.

"You've not named her yet but we will call her Maabena [Abena Empress] and I have to sow a seed in Maabena's life. I will give you GH¢1,000. Use it to open a savings account for her," McBrown said.

Watch below for the video of their encounter as shared by Kobby Kyei:

McBrown's admirers praise her kindness

The video of McBrown's encounter has earned her pladits on social media.

officialpatriciabonsu said:

She is just phenomenal

1realkelly4 said:

Her blessing is contagious the baby is infected with it IJN

makpriservice said:

Aaaah what a kindhearted woman. God bless you my Empress. Brimm

effiehans5 said:

She is so Loving and caring. May God continue to bless her and grant her many more years in good health❤️

16-year-old girl cries after McBrown promises to send her back to school

Meanwhile, McBrown also offered to pay the school fees of a 16-year-old girl who dropped out after getting pregnant during the visit.

The girl could not hold her emotions after McBrown's promise as she started crying, touching hearts on social media.

Baby Maxin steals the show as she poses in McBrown's birthday photos

Earlier, McBrown and Baby Maxin 'slayed' in matching outfits for her 46th birthday photoshoot. Baby Maxin looked all grown up as she posed with her mother in the pictures.

Many people admired Baby Maxin's poses while they celebrated her mother in the comment section.

