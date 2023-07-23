Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace and Bebelino are in Volta Region for an unforgettable couple vacation for winning the maiden edition of the dating show

The style influencers rock expensive designer outfits for sightseeing and adventurous activities

Some social media users have commented on the trending videos and photos posted by TV3 on Instagram

Reality show stars Grace and Bebelino are enjoying a luxurious vacation in the Volta Serene Hotel as part of the package for winning the maiden edition of the Perfect Match Xtra show.

Perfect Match Xtra winners Grace and Bebelino rock designer outfits. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

The beautiful couple rocked elegant outfits for the weekend getaway. Grace wore a black cutout top and stylish denim jeans. She slayed in a black frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup.

The fashion designer Bebelino looked dashing in a black outfit while rocking a coloured hairstyle.

Some social media users have commented on the trending videos;

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

maame_adjoa_sekyibea_linda stated:

Sorry babe girl. We won't give Tv3 Kalypo again, okay

Glamorousbeautygh stated:

Please don't stress our Queen

chartty_kizz stated:

I don’t know why I’m laughing at my Queen.. don’t worry, my queen, you’ve got this

p.obaa stated:

She has a great sense of humour, a Queen indeed

maameyaapokuah2 stated:

The background song is cracking me up here our queen is funny

crack_rush stated:

Background sounds dey tear me

abena_annita stated

You, people, should leave our Queen ooo

Iamlynwills stated:

I know Bebelino is at the other side laughing

manadepenza_ stated:

Grace, you tried diz time ✌

Watch the video below;

Bebelino walks confidently in the canopy walkway

Grace and Bebelino share their experience after climbing 259 stairs

