Perfect Match Xtra Winners: Grace Almost In Tears During Canopy Walk, Slays in Cutout Outfits And GH¢17K Boots
- Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace and Bebelino are in Volta Region for an unforgettable couple vacation for winning the maiden edition of the dating show
- The style influencers rock expensive designer outfits for sightseeing and adventurous activities
- Some social media users have commented on the trending videos and photos posted by TV3 on Instagram
Reality show stars Grace and Bebelino are enjoying a luxurious vacation in the Volta Serene Hotel as part of the package for winning the maiden edition of the Perfect Match Xtra show.
The beautiful couple rocked elegant outfits for the weekend getaway. Grace wore a black cutout top and stylish denim jeans. She slayed in a black frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup.
The fashion designer Bebelino looked dashing in a black outfit while rocking a coloured hairstyle.
Some social media users have commented on the trending videos;
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
maame_adjoa_sekyibea_linda stated:
Sorry babe girl. We won't give Tv3 Kalypo again, okay
Glamorousbeautygh stated:
Please don't stress our Queen
chartty_kizz stated:
I don’t know why I’m laughing at my Queen.. don’t worry, my queen, you’ve got this
p.obaa stated:
She has a great sense of humour, a Queen indeed
maameyaapokuah2 stated:
The background song is cracking me up here our queen is funny
crack_rush stated:
Background sounds dey tear me
abena_annita stated
You, people, should leave our Queen ooo
Iamlynwills stated:
I know Bebelino is at the other side laughing
manadepenza_ stated:
Grace, you tried diz time ✌
Watch the video below;
Bebelino walks confidently in the canopy walkway
Grace and Bebelino share their experience after climbing 259 stairs
Grace Goes Braless As She Flaunts Her Smooth Skin In A Criss-Cross Backless Dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Perfect Match Xtra winners Grace and Bebelino, who looked fabulous and classy for their dinner date night.
The makeup artist from Ghana, Grace Maabena Ankomaa, displayed her flawless skin while wearing skimpy attire.
Some social media users and fans of the reality show stars have commented on the trending photos.
