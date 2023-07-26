A Ghanaian internet sensation, Afia Ansah, got the internet buzzing when a video of her flaunting her curves surfaced online

In the video, she rocked a pink pleated skirt and a red top, and her makeup was flawless such that it brightened her facial features

Social media users drooled over how gorgeous she looked such that they showered her with compliments

Curvaceous Ghanaian model, Afia Ansah, turned heads online as she dazzled in a red and pink outfit.

Afia Ansah slays in a red top and pink skirt. Image Credit: @_afia_ansah @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Curvy Ghanaian influencer Afia Ansah steps out in style

Afia Ansah was spotted at the launch of the new lottery game, Game Park Ghana, and she was the host of the event.

The event was their new studio's first official live draw show.

She stepped out in style and slayed a long-sleeved shirt with huge buttons lined up from her cleavage downwards.

The sleeves of the top had puffs that added style to her outfit. She paired the top with a pink flowing skirt that was pleated to perfection.

The skirt was long enough, and it covered her legs, however, due to the material used, it accentuated her curves and still made her look decent.

Afia Ansah's makeup was flawless such that it highlighted her facial features beautifully.

Below is a video of Afia Ansah arriving at the launch of Game Park Ghana.

Instagram users gush over Afia Ansah's look to the launch of Game Park Ghana

Social media users who watched the video gushed over how stunning she looked in her outfit.

They filled the comment section with love and heart emojis to show how much they admired her beauty.

See some of the reactions from the comment section of the post:

a.ahema_ said:

Thick is beauty❤️❤️

adjoa_bee commented:

So damnn pretty

