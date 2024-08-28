Renowned media personality Teacher Kwadwo has been absent on social media for over half a year

His fans have voiced out their frustrations, describing the comedian's hiatus as worrying

A new post from a social media user spreading rumours about Teacher Kwadwo's whereabouts has popped up online

Ghanaian comedian and content creator Teacher Kwadwo has yet to respond to hundreds of concerned people on social media about his whereabouts.

Many fans find the prolific content creator's hiatus worrying, especially as friends close to him share their futile attempts to reach him.

Fans obsess over Teacher Kwadwo's hiatus. Photo source: Instagram/Teacher_kwadwo

Source: Instagram

Rumours about Teacher Kwadwo's whereabouts drop

Teacher Kwadwo's last social media post was on February 14, when he shared a Valentine's Day advert targeting fans seeking to buy gadgets, including mobile phones and other computer accessories.

The content creator is beloved for his comic commentaries on trending issues and philanthropic activities towards rural education, which have caused him trouble with the government.

In 2021, the Ghana Education Service sacked Teacher Kwadwo, explaining that he had misconducted himself as a professional teacher and had long been a subject of disciplinary action.

It's unclear if the content creator who used to feature on Nana Ama McBrown's UTV show has been off the grid due to his troubles with the government.

Rumours about his whereabouts continue to fly on social media. A recent post suggested that he had relocated to the UK.

Calls for the comedian, who has become a fan favourite, intensified after journalist Kwame Dadzie shared his concerns.

Ghanaians react to Teacher Kwadwo's whereabouts

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as Ghanaians react to Teacher Kwadwo's hiatus.

Emmanuel Zormelo Akyerem-Mensah said:

He’s living his life! At the right time when everything is clean he will pop up! We love you Teacher Kwadwo ❤️

Still King Dominic wrote:

Meaning that teaching in Ghana is curse. Guy man don fine ooo🤣🤣🤣

Joe Ace added:

"The system has won once again."

Teacher Kwadwo spotted crying

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Teacher Kwadwo had responded to the GES' decision to dismiss him as a professional teacher.

The content creator and outspoken teacher recorded himself pretending to cry in a plush Mercedes Benz. Ironically, he said life had become so hard after the action taken by GES that he had to eat in a luxurious car.

Source: YEN.com.gh