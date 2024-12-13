Maame Serwaa Flaunts Her Muscles During Intense Workout: "Kumawood Macho"
- 23-year-old Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa recently shared her moments from a gym session
- In an online post, the actress showcased her flawless natural body and flexed her muscles like a bodybodybuilder
- Fans who saw the post stormed the comments section to share their admiration for her as she continues to enjoy her life as a superstar
Ghanaian actress Maame Serwaa, born Clara Benson, has garnered significant traction online after recent moments of her in the gym surfaced online.
The 23-year-old Kumawood star has had to deal with several speculations about her going under the knife.
She insists that her flawless body is a result of her eating right and frequenting the gym. In her recent video, the youngster, who has been cosigned by top celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, was spotted flaunting her muscles.
She was in a black gym wear enjoying Teflon Flexx and Shatta Wale's new song, Secret Billionaires, as she worked out.
Maame Serwaa captioned the short video saying "Body Goals" as she continues to challenge the cosmetic surgery rumours about her.
Maame Serwaa stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Maame Serwaa's gym moments.
Obeng Collins remarked:
"I hope that you will not carry this macho body to scare your boyfriend into becoming your husband 😆😆😆😆❤️❤️."
Tundra wrote:
"After BBL,,,u are training to deceive us😂😂😂😂😂."
Frank E. added:
"Wei de3 wapipi jay levels paa o. If you know you know 😂😂😂."
Maame Serwaa earns degree
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Serwaa had completed her education at Knutsford University with a Bachelor's Degree after four years of study.
The actress announced her new milestone, expressing gratitude to those who supported her through her education. Maame Serwaa said she hoped to pursue better and higher goals after graduating.
Ghanaian entrepreneur sells 300 yards of NDC-coloured fabric in less than 24 hrs: “I'm out of stock”
Scores of Kumawood celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown and Salinko, attended her graduation.
Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation