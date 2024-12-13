23-year-old Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa recently shared her moments from a gym session

In an online post, the actress showcased her flawless natural body and flexed her muscles like a bodybodybuilder

Fans who saw the post stormed the comments section to share their admiration for her as she continues to enjoy her life as a superstar

Ghanaian actress Maame Serwaa, born Clara Benson, has garnered significant traction online after recent moments of her in the gym surfaced online.

Maame Serwaa is thrilled as she flaunts her muscles. Source: OfficialMaameSerwaa

Source: Instagram

The 23-year-old Kumawood star has had to deal with several speculations about her going under the knife.

She insists that her flawless body is a result of her eating right and frequenting the gym. In her recent video, the youngster, who has been cosigned by top celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, was spotted flaunting her muscles.

She was in a black gym wear enjoying Teflon Flexx and Shatta Wale's new song, Secret Billionaires, as she worked out.

Maame Serwaa captioned the short video saying "Body Goals" as she continues to challenge the cosmetic surgery rumours about her.

Maame Serwaa stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Maame Serwaa's gym moments.

Obeng Collins remarked:

"I hope that you will not carry this macho body to scare your boyfriend into becoming your husband 😆😆😆😆❤️❤️."

Tundra wrote:

"After BBL,,,u are training to deceive us😂😂😂😂😂."

Frank E. added:

"Wei de3 wapipi jay levels paa o. If you know you know 😂😂😂."

Maame Serwaa earns degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Serwaa had completed her education at Knutsford University with a Bachelor's Degree after four years of study.

The actress announced her new milestone, expressing gratitude to those who supported her through her education. Maame Serwaa said she hoped to pursue better and higher goals after graduating.

Scores of Kumawood celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown and Salinko, attended her graduation.

