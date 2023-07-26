Delay turned many heads online when a video of her walking around London taking pictures emerged online

The famous business mogul rocked three outfits as she flaunted her fine legs and curves

Many people admired her natural curves and her beauty as they complimented her looks

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, well known as Delay, as part of her trip to the UK, decided to have an outdoor photoshoot.

Delay takes pictures on the streets in the UK. Image Credit: @twinsdntbeg

Source: Instagram

Delay has an outdoor photo shoot in the UK

Delay flaunted her curves in different outfits as she took to the streets and posed near famous landmarks in the UK.

The first dress she wore in the photo shoot was an African print flowing dress with a high cut showing off her fine legs. The dress had a V-shaped neckline that revealed her well-defined bosoms.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The next outfit she wore was a long white dress that covered her body without showing any skin. The outfit was styled with a white belt with a golden design.

The last outfit for the photo shoot was a long-sleeved top and a skirt, which she rocked with sneakers.

Below is a video of Delay taking pictures on the streets and landmarks in London.

Ghanaians gush over Delay's photo shoot in London

Many people gushed over how gorgeous Delay looked in all three of the outfits she wore.

Others also noted that they could slay the outfits like she did in the video.

poba_cateringservices said:

Nothing like a Natural girl

adjoa_banks stated:

Why are I seeing myself in her dress

ikeekowson remarked:

The beauty is beauting ❤️

juzbargh said:

This is beautiful

adwoazsweet commented:

Obiaa boa ❤️

estherlogan stated:

Delay the international Boss @delayghana

Hajia Bintu flaunts heavy curves in photos

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Hajia Bintu flaunted her heavy curves and plush car in photos.

Many people gushed over her red hair, nails and heels, which she flaunted in the Instagram post.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh