Kuami Eugene And Ghana's Second Lady Samira Bawumia Seated Next To Each Other On A Flight, Photos Emerge
- Singer Kuami Eugene and Ghana's second lady Samira Bawumia were spotted flying together
- The Angela hitmaker shared the memorable moment on his Instagram, which got many Ghanaians talking
- Many people urged him to be careful around the Second Lady while others gushed over her beauty
Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene was spotted with Ghana's second lady Samira Bawumia on a flight.
Samira Bawumia and Kuami Eugene spotted on a flight
Samira Bawumia was seated close to the window with Kuami Eugene seated beside her.
They beamed with smiles when the picture was being taken.
Details of Samira Bawumia's look
The Second Lady wore her bare face without any makeup, showing off her natural beauty.
Her hair was wrapped with a white scarf. She wore a casual look on her trip.
Mrs Bawumia wore a blue and white striped top which she paired with black trousers. She had a mini pillow on which she rested her arms.
Details of Kuami Eugene's look
As he is affectionately called, the Rockstar wore a short-sleeved shirt and a pair of trousers.
The Cryptocurrency hitmaker had his locs styled into cornrows. He wore a golden wristwatch and a silver necklace to accessorise his look.
Below is a carousel post of Kuami Eugene seated next to Samira Bawumia on a flight.
Ghanaians react to photos of Samira Bawumia and Kuami Eugene seated beside each other on a flight
Ghanaians urged Kuami Eugene to be careful around the Second Lady and to treat her with care while on the flight.
Others also talked about how naturally beautiful Samira Bawumia was as they gushed over her.
directorvhim said:
Lookalike or original?
official_ferddy remarked:
Brother be careful with our First Lady ooo. She is the eye of the country
_meekaydc stated:
E reach this level Kuami? Be careful. Stay safe.
abena_gotit said:
Incredible. Their smiles are giving
mybwoyfriend_mbf stated:
She’s looking different and beautiful here ❤️❤️
sekyerre said:
The vice president go start dey suspect you oo oorr yea yea
micky_spencer88 commented:
Eeei my Kuami on the low dey resemble Papa Ajagurajah in this pic oo. The face in de face pic
khenstone stated:
Dem go digitalise u oooo
