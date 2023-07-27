Singer Kuami Eugene and Ghana's second lady Samira Bawumia were spotted flying together

The Angela hitmaker shared the memorable moment on his Instagram, which got many Ghanaians talking

Many people urged him to be careful around the Second Lady while others gushed over her beauty

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene was spotted with Ghana's second lady Samira Bawumia on a flight.

Kuami Eugene and Ghana's second lady Samira Bawumia on a flight. Image Credit: @kuamieugene @sbawumia

Source: Instagram

Samira Bawumia and Kuami Eugene spotted on a flight

Samira Bawumia was seated close to the window with Kuami Eugene seated beside her.

They beamed with smiles when the picture was being taken.

Details of Samira Bawumia's look

The Second Lady wore her bare face without any makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

Her hair was wrapped with a white scarf. She wore a casual look on her trip.

Mrs Bawumia wore a blue and white striped top which she paired with black trousers. She had a mini pillow on which she rested her arms.

Details of Kuami Eugene's look

As he is affectionately called, the Rockstar wore a short-sleeved shirt and a pair of trousers.

The Cryptocurrency hitmaker had his locs styled into cornrows. He wore a golden wristwatch and a silver necklace to accessorise his look.

Below is a carousel post of Kuami Eugene seated next to Samira Bawumia on a flight.

Ghanaians react to photos of Samira Bawumia and Kuami Eugene seated beside each other on a flight

Ghanaians urged Kuami Eugene to be careful around the Second Lady and to treat her with care while on the flight.

Others also talked about how naturally beautiful Samira Bawumia was as they gushed over her.

directorvhim said:

Lookalike or original?

official_ferddy remarked:

Brother be careful with our First Lady ooo. She is the eye of the country

_meekaydc stated:

E reach this level Kuami? Be careful. Stay safe.

abena_gotit said:

Incredible. Their smiles are giving

mybwoyfriend_mbf stated:

She’s looking different and beautiful here ❤️❤️

sekyerre said:

The vice president go start dey suspect you oo oorr yea yea

micky_spencer88 commented:

Eeei my Kuami on the low dey resemble Papa Ajagurajah in this pic oo. The face in de face pic

khenstone stated:

Dem go digitalise u oooo

Source: YEN.com.gh