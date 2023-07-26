NPP delegates will soon go to the polls to elect a presidential candidate to lead them into the 2024 general elections. Then one year later, Ghanaians will also elect a new president to run the affairs of the country for the next four years. But in all of these, Ghanaians are also choosing their First Lady. YEN.com.gh presents the short bios of five likely women who can replace Rebecca Akufo-Addo as First Lady.

The First Lady of Ghana, the wife of the president of the country, is not an official title but the bearer of the title carries significant influence.

A good First Lady has benefits for the administration of her husband. They can act as power brokers and members of the government's inner circle.

According to a research that looked into the First Ladies in Africa, they can also mobilise support for their husbands.

L-R: Up - Lordina Dramani Mahama and Stella Wilson Agyapong. Down - Patricia Kyerematen and Samira Bawumia. Source: Facebook/@sbawumia, Twitter/@patkyerematen, Facebook/@mrsmahama

Source: UGC

"They supported their husbands’ campaigns and downplayed, denied or simply remained silent on the failures of their husbands’ governments," the study said.

The current First Lady, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, has been a solid companion to President Nana Akufo-Addo's campaign before and after winning the polls.

Her viral tweet in 2020 ahead of the general elections that prayerfully predicted victory for her husband's second-term bid remains one of the best examples of her sturdy, active and strategic support for her husband's job.

It is for this reason that YEN.com.gh has compiled the short bios of potential First Ladies of Ghana after the 2024 elections in this article. Because while the title is not official, the woman sharing the bed with Ghana's elected president and nurturing his needs must be known to the public.

The list is based on the latest credible opinion polls about the leading contenders in the race to the Jubilee/Flagstaff House.

1. Lordina Mahama (wife of John Dramani Mahama)

Lordina Mahama is a former First Lady. Her husband, John Dramani Mahama, was president between 2012 and 2016 before he was ousted by Nana Akufo-Addo. As John Mahama seeks a comeback to the Jubilee/Flagstaff House, Lordina could be First Lady again.

Lordina Dramani Mahama is a former First Lady. Source: Facebook/@mrsmahama

Source: Facebook

She is a native of Bodom and Jema-Ampoma in the Nkoranza District of the Bono East Region of Ghana. Information on the page of the former First Lady's Foundation says she is a great communicator because she is fluent in English, Hausa, Dagbani and Twi.

She is a certified marriage counsellor and holds a Master’s Degree in Governance and Leadership from GIMPA. She also holds a Master of Laws Degree in Business Law from the De Montfort University in Leicester, United Kingdom.

2. Samira Bawumia (wife of vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia)

Samira Bawumia is the wife of vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. She is popular for her impressive fashion sense. At party and state events, she is always captured in dazzling but decent fashion.

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Samira pictured walking hand-in-hand to the NPP headquarters when the veep was going to file his nomination. Source: Facebook/@sbawumia

Source: Facebook

Her poise and posture could well be one of the benefits of her brief stint at the Miss Universe Ghana pageant. She was once a contestant in the pageant and later a lifestyle TV presenter before marrying the politician.

Samira is also eloquent. The few times that she has mounted the podium to address the public she has demonstrated that she could easily become a champion of the witty jabs at opponents that is common in Ghana's politics.

Samira comes from a politically diverse family background. Her dad, Ahmed Ramadan, is a member of the PNC but was appointed in 2017 by Akufo-Addo as Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Her brother Abu Ramadan is a known political activist and a member of the NDC.

Samira holds a Bachelor of Arts (Social Science) Degree from the KNUST and a Master of Business Administration (Project Management) from GIMPA, where she graduated top of her class. She founded the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects, a non-profit organisation that focuses on Health, Education, Gender Parity and Women Empowerment.

3. Stella Wilson Agyapong and Christiana Agyapong (wives of Kennedy Agyapong)

Ghana will for the first time have two First Ladies if Kennedy Agyapong's hope of becoming president is fulfilled.

This is because he has two wives, Stella Wilson Agyapong and Christiana Agyapong.

Stella Wilson Agyapong

Stella Wilson Agyapong is the wife of Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, one of the three leading contenders of the NPP presidential primaries scheduled for November this year.

Stella Wilson Agyapong is one of the wives of Kennedy Agyapong. Source: Facebook/@OMAN. 107.1 FM

Source: Facebook

Not much information is in the public domain about the wife of one of Ghana's maverick politicians, however, she is known to be a business mogul. Wilson Agyapong owns Mina D’Oro Ventures and Messrs Imperial World Business Limited.

Stella Wilson Agyapong is also the Board Chairman of the Ghana Shippers Authority, a position she has held since September 2017.

Christiana Agyapong

Christiana Agyapong is based in the United States. She looks younger and is always portrayed as a fashionable person.

Ken Agyapong sits with his second wife Christian Agyapong during their wedding. Source: Facebook/@GhanaReport

Source: Facebook

Not much is known about Christiana's education or achievements.

Patricia Christabel Kyerematen (wife of Alan Kyerematen)

Patricia is the wife of Alan Kyerematen who is also a key contender in the NPP presidential primaries. Patricia is believed to be in her late 50s.

Patricia Kyerematen speaks at an event to mark this year's Eid Al Adha. Source: Twitter/@patkyerematen

Source: Twitter

She is the daughter of Kingsley-Nyinah, the daughter of Justice Joseph Kingsley-Nyinah, an Appeal Court justice and the Electoral Commissioner for Ghana between 1978 and 1981.

She describes herself on her official Twitter page as "Mother, Grandmother & Businesswoman".

Her late mother, Georgina Amoafi Kingsley-Nyinah was once a national tennis champion.

