An old video of Gyakie and Stonebwoy recording a song has surfaced online as Ghanaians ask when it will be released

Gyakie recorded her verse of the unreleased song first, followed by Stonebwoy

Many people noted that the song would be a smashing hit and would top the charts if released

An old video of dancehall musician Stonebwoy and songbird Gyakie recording a song has resurfaced on social media.

Stonebwoy and Gyakie record a song

The two international artistes were captured in a room recording their verses of an unreleased song onto an iPhone.

Gyakie sang her verse first with her soothing voice, and Stonebwoy was next as he added his dancehall twist to the song.

In the video, someone held the phone as the two artistes dropped their verses.

Another lady in the room leapt for joy and hugged Gyakie when they were done. Her reaction showed that she loved the song.

Below is a video of Stonebwoy and Gyakie recording a song on an iPhone.

Ghanaians shared their views on the video of Stonebwoy and Gyakie recording a song

Many people said that they remembered the old video and wondered why Stonebwoy and Gyakie had not released their collab song.

Others also hinted that the video was taken some two years ago and it is about time it was released.

fiadarling____ said:

I remember this they should release it ahhh

_felixofori_ remarked:

Long time them no release

the_boy442 said:

had been waiting for this collabo ❤️

compographix remarked:

Remember this like yesterday ❤️❤️

bernice_kusi_mcmillan_ said:

This is like 2 years ago

ama_barclays stated:

Thank you for reminding them to do the needful

cdk_martin commented:

So why won’t they release the song @stonebwoy @gyakie_ y’all should get up the dhopest version

_.shugarrrr said:

Still have not forgotten about this video. Rent is due

