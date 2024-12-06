Twene Jonas, in a video, hid in his car as he spotted some alleged undercover policemen in traffic in the US

The social commentator claimed the police officers could approach his car and demand his paperwork

Twene Jonas added that the policemen could question him for driving a vehicle without a license

Controversial Ghanaian social commentator and internet personality Twene Jonas was afraid after he spotted a police vehicle in the US.

The outspoken social media figure has been fearful of running into the police after President-elect Donald Trump won the November 5 elections to return to the White House for a second tenure against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Recently, Twene Jonas ran away after he spotted a police car in front of a courtroom during a Facebook Live interaction with his fans.

During this interaction, he admitted that his paperwork might not meet the standard requirements to maintain his stay in the US.

Before the incident, the social media commentator went into panic mode during an encounter with some police officers who approached him for being loud as he recorded a video in a residential neighbourhood.

Twene Jonas hides from police in car

Twene Jonas recently jumped on Facebook Live to address the controversy surrounding the NPP's Madam Lydia Alhassan's decision to share food with voters during the special voting process at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

The social media commentator's tone changed after he spotted a black SUV in traffic, which he claimed was occupied by undercover policemen.

Twene Jonas proceeded to hide with his smartphone, claiming that the police officers could approach his vehicle and demand that he produce his immigration papers.

He also admitted that the alleged undercover cops could question him as he was driving his vehicle without his driving license.

The social media personality questioned why the police officers drove closer to him and waited for their vehicle to move before continuing his Facebook Live session.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Twene Jonas' video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mike commented:

"Police no dey anywhere masa 😂."

user6281303249745 said:

"So my brother doesn't have paper upon all good things."

COMBAT SOJA commented:

"😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 Jonas is very funny ooooo."

Twene Jonas cautions men against dating abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas cautioned men against seeking romantic relationships when they relocate abroad from their motherlands.

The social commentator called on young men to focus on making money to cater for themselves and their families instead of looking for romantic partners.

Twene Jonas explained that it was difficult for men to make money and simultaneously meet women's demands.

