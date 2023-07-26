The baby mama of Strongman Burner, Nana Ama Strong, got many people gushing over how stunning she looked when she shared a video on TikTok

She slayed in blue jeans shorts paired with a long-sleeved turtleneck top that accentuated her curves

Many people complimented her gorgeous look, while others wanted the lavender bag she carried across her chest

Nana Ama Strong, the baby mama of Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner, slayed in a casual outfit that flaunted her fine legs and slim-thick curves.

Strongman Burner's baby mama, Nana Ama Strong, dancing in the video. Image Credit: @nanaamastrong1

Source: TikTok

Nana Ama Strong flaunts curves in dance video

The mother of one slayed in blue jeans shorts, which she paired with a long-sleeved turtleneck top.

Nana Ama Strong styled her look with a mini lavender bag, which she hung across her chest.

She covered her head with a purple beanie and rocked glasses with a clear lens.

In the video, she danced to Daddy Lumba's all-time hit song, Se Sumye Kasa. She sang word for word as she whined her waist and made hand gestures.

Below is a video of Nana Ama Strong dancing to Daddy Lumba's Se Sumye Kasa.

Ghanaians react to adorable video of Nana Ama Strong dancing

Many people gushed over how stunning Nana Ama Strong looked in the video. They showered her with emojis showing how much they loved her.

Others loved her bag and pleaded with her to gift it to them.

Nana Yaa baby ❤️stated:

I want the bagggg

Nana Ama remarked:

my all time Fav

Dela_Hosi stated:

Beautiful you

Theresa thess said:

Cute

Aqosua Cutie ❤️said:

Mrs Strong woman

Source: YEN.com.gh