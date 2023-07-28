Yaw Dabo: Ghanaian Actor Reveals Plans To Take His Players Abroad On European Tour
- Yaw Dabo, in a discussion with Plus 1 TV, shared plans to take players from his Dabo Soccer Academy on tour in Europe
- The renowned actor joked that he was going to put a chain on each player's leg to prevent them from running away when they got to Europe
- Fans of the actor praised him for the good work he was doing for his academy and young players across the country
Renowned actor and philanthropist Yaw Dabo recently revealed his exciting plans to take the talented young players from his Dabo Soccer Academy on a tour in Europe.
In a lively discussion with Plus 1 TV, the actor expressed his enthusiasm for providing these budding stars with a unique opportunity to showcase their skills on an international stage.
During the interview, Yaw Dabo humorously joked that he might need to put a chain on each player's leg to prevent them from running away when they reach Europe. His playful remark lightened the mood but also underscored the seriousness of the endeavour and the immense talent he believes his players possess.
Dabo Soccer Academy has gained immense popularity and recognition for its dedication to nurturing young football talents across the country. By taking his players on a European tour, Yaw Dabo said he aims to expose them to new experiences and high-quality football competitions.
Yaw Dabo sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the 'interview.
ALARCONZY FXcommented:
They should give GFA president to Yaw Dabo ❤️
Alhaji wrote:
That’s a very wise decision from yaw
World nice production reacted:
Hmmm y3 duru ho aa
Yaw Dabo advises players
In another story, Yaw Dabo, in a video, gave a group of young players a strict halftime team talk and instilled some words of discipline in them.
The founder of Dabo Soccer Academy told players at the justify that at his academy if a player does not play well, he does not deserve to eat.
The actor was frustrated by how some of the boys played and encouraged them to be hardworking.
