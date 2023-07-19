Yaw Dabo, in a video, gave a group of young players a strict halftime team talk and instilled some words of discipline in them

The founder of Dabo Soccer Academy told players at the justify that at his academy, if a player does not play well, he does not deserve to eat

The actor was frustrated by how some of the boys played and encouraged them to be hardworking

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Popular actor and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo, in a video, was seen giving a group of young players a strict half-time team talk during a crucial match to secure a spot in his esteemed academy. The video, which has since gone viral, showed Dabo's dedication to instilling discipline and hard work in these aspiring football talents.

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo speaking to young football players Photo Source: yawdabo_adwenkese3

Source: TikTok

During a half-time break of the match, which served as a justification trial for entry into his prestigious Dabo Soccer Academy, the renowned actor addressed the young players with words of wisdom and motivation. He left no room for complacency, setting high standards and making it clear that only those who truly excel and put in the effort would be deserving of a spot at the academy.

"Here at Dabo Soccer Academy, if you don't perform well on the field, you don't deserve to eat. I can take your food and give it to a child," declared Yaw Dabo passionately.

He emphasised that his academy's philosophy is built on tenacity, discipline, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The actor's words were aimed at fostering a sense of responsibility and determination among the young talents.

Yaw Dabo's frustration with some of the players' performances was evident in his powerful speech. Still, it was evident that his intentions were to encourage, uplift, and motivate the boys to rise above their challenges and embrace a culture of hard work.

Yaw Dabo advised his players again

In an older video, Yaw Dabo advised his academy players and called them out for certain behaviours.

The actor and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy cautioned the players on challenges they may face from harming each other during the training.

He further detailed that they may not only hurt themselves and ruin their careers but may be fined if they continue with the act in Europe.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh