Stonebwoy, in a tweet, announced that he was dropping a song with US rapper Russ on Friday, July 28, 2023

The Ghanaian dancehall sensation dropped some beautiful photos of himself and Russ and told fans to anticipate the song titled Life & Money

The news excited fans of the musician, who expressed their anticipation for the collaboration

Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, took to Twitter to share exciting news with his fans. In a tweet posted on his official account, he revealed that he's about to release a brand-new song featuring popular US rapper Russ. The highly anticipated track is set to drop on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy and US rapper Russ Photo Source: Stonebwoyb

Source: Twitter

Accompanying the announcement were some stunning photos of Stonebwoy and Russ together, fueling the joy among their fans. The images hinted at the chemistry between the two artistes and left fans eager to experience the musical magic they've created in Life & Money, the title of their upcoming collaboration.

As soon as the news broke, fans flooded the comment section of the tweet with expressions of anticipation for the upcoming release. Many could not contain their delight, sharing their favourite songs from both artistes. Stonebwoy has done a lot of international collaborations in recent times.

Stonebwoy sparks excitement among fans

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who saw the tweet.

kwesiAAA commented:

stone feature Russ and gh media is not taking about this herrrr ebi sad hm

DonCrixx said:

I said it from the very first moment I heard the sound I knew it was Russ...

Babs1Gad reacted:

Maddddd. But the video for the original song too must drop

DJ4N60_ wrote:

oh man stop playing this can’t be real

Stonebwoy on future collaborations with Shatta Wale

In another story, Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy disclosed plans for a possible collaboration with Shatta Wale in an interview.

He pointed out that it might be difficult because Shatta Wale does not like to invest in his music videos.

Stonebwoy added that he hopes such a partnership would happen at the right time for maximum impact.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh