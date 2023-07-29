Enchanting TV personality Berla Mundi was among the selected few ambassadors to grace Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea

Berla Mundi was a skilful and abled ambassador, sharing exclusive content from Seoul

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is the first of its kind, as the tech giant chose to go back to its hometown for the launch

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has made Ghana proud again after securing a spot as one of the selected ambassadors to attend the first Galaxy Unpacked event in person.

For the first time, Samsung held the Galaxy Unpacked event in significant stores across Seoul, unlike the previous events, which took place in other cities, including London and New York.

A few days ago, Berla Mundi went viral after fans spotted her wearing an engagement ring.

A photo collage of Berla Mundi in Seoul Image credit: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi has become a formidable force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. The former Miss Malaika beauty queen rose from being an entertainment tv presenter to becoming one of the faces of morning news nationwide.

She shared photos and videos of the historic Samsung event from Seoul, providing excellent commentary to watch her enthusiasm.

See the videos below:

Peeps react to Berla Mundi's Samsung ambassadorial duties in South Korea

Berla Mundi is a heroine. An inspiration for all women in Ghana.

yaa_purple6 commented:

I tap into your grace and favour. My fav tv and radio personality. Keep being you.

mogmusic commented:

I beg you, bring me one heavy Samsung phone wai. You know I always support when @giovani.caleb is bullying you. Lol.

mart.dawso commented:

Mundi the Berla taking Africa and Ghana to the top.

theanitaerskine commented:

Ahhhhhhh. Is Bae there????? I am SURE HE IS!!! You are GLOWING!!

Berla Mundi makes history, becomes first Ghanaian to host Global Citizen in Paris

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Berla Mundi's time on one of the biggest sites in the world hosting the Global Citizen concert in France.

The TV personality took the opportunity to showcase Ghanaian culture through fashion. She wore a magnificent dress from Ghanaian fashion designer Nelly Hagan-Deegbe's Dauba Serwaa collection.

Berla Mundi earned praise for her superb hosting skills that have put Ghana on the map.

Berla Mundi rocks traditional South Korean wear in Seoul

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported Berla Mundi's regal hanbok outfit while working in South Korea.

The Ghanaian TV host looked classy in the colourful traditional dress and matching handbag.

Berla Mundi exuded an ethereal aura, sitting quietly with her glistering diamond engagement ring.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh