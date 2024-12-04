A video of sensational Kumawood actress Diana Asamoah getting busy in the gym has surfaced online

The actress is fast becoming one of the top stars to watch from the Kumawood scene thanks to her collaborations with Dr Likee and his cronies

Scores of fans who enjoy her skirts with Opoku Bilson thronged the comments section

Ghanaian actress Diana Asamoah has gained significant traction on social media thanks to a trending video of her and a few colleagues in the gym.

The online sensation was seen in tight clothes, lying flat on her back as she worked out with her instructor.

Diana Asamoah hits the gym. Source: OfficialDiana1tv

Source: Instagram

Diana Asamoah appears to be on a weight loss journey. Recently, she opened up about her troubled past marriage and the maltreatment her husband put her through.

According to Diana Asamoah, her husband, under the influence of his mum, forced her to terminate several pregnancies under painful circumstances.

The Kumawood star's video has already registered over 20k hits since it was posted, as fans obsess with the star's gym moments.

Many fans have come to adore her for her hilarious collaborations with Opoku Bilson playing the role of a clingy and demanding sugar mummy.

Their content has been consigned by several top stars across Africa, including Nigeria's Yemi Alade.

Fans react to Diana Asamoah's gym moments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Diana Asamoah's gym moments.

Jay Black said:

No pain no gain.. am very proud of hw determine you are. Salute 🫡

Nana Yaa Kwartemaa wrote:

You just want to finish the small boy OPOKU kwa

Felix Nana Kwame Kumi noted:

Opoku is in trouble

YÀÄ PÁPÁBÏ remarked:

Opoku don’t call me mummy call me sweetheart 😂

N.B.Y GOD FARTHER 🐆🐆🐆 shared:

Endure no pain no gain 💪🏿

user6793519395257 added:

Mummy Is Training For Opoku😂😂😂

Diana Asamoah sprays Opoku Bilson with cash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah had joined a host of Kumawood stars at Opoku Bilson's recent birthday bash.

Videos of the actress gyrating in the club as she sprayed her on-screen lover with cahs excited cores of fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh