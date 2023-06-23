Ghanaian TV host Berla Mundi made history as the first Ghanaian to host a Global Citizen concert in Paris, France

Berla Mundi was styled by Ghanaian fashion designer Nelly Hagan-Deegbe, in the Dauba Serwaa collection

Many, including her colleagues, have applauded her for her superb hosting skills that have put Ghana on the map

Ghanaian TV personality Berla Mundi has become Ghana's top event host after hosting the Global Citizen concert in Paris.

Berla Mundi, who hosts the Day Show on TV3, was criticised after her last hosting gig on the VGMA stage.

The media personality has regained her mojo as she rattled perfect French greetings on the Global Citizen stage in France.

A collage of Berla Mundi in three stunning costumes Image credit: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

Aside from her top-notch skills, Berla Mundi showcased Ghanaian culture through her stunning dress from the Duaba Serwaa brand.

Duaba Serwa is a catchy clothing brand with intricated spikey textured designs that stand out. It's no wonder its founder had received recognition on CNN and Vogue events on Italian platforms.

Watch a snippet of the concert below:

Ghanaians react to Berla Mundi's historic moment putting Ghana on the global map

Celebs and fans came out in their numbers to congratulate Berla Mundi for her history-making moment in the books of the entertainment industry.

yvonneokoro commented:

You go, girl... You tried with the french

Victoria Lebene commented:

CONGRATULATIONS… Proud of you❤️

ajsarpong commented:

Come on!! Gooo babeeeee!! Congratulations

gloriaosarfo commented:

Berla, you did this‼ Yeees❤

godwin.asediba commented:

The Chanel is LOUD Berla!! We see it. Love love love it!! This is huge ❤️❤️congratulations hun

