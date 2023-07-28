TV3 presenter Berla Mundi has turned heads with her elegant Hanbok outfit in a new video

The Miss Malaika beauty queen looked ethereal in a colourful traditional dress and matching handbag

A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities including Gloria Sarfo, James Gardiner and Kwabena Kwabena have commented on her look

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has stepped up her fashion game while on ambassadorial duties in Seoul, South Korea.

The style icon looked ethereal in a colourful traditional Korean outfit usually worn on special occasions.

TV3 presenter Berla Mundi looks glamorous in traditional outfits. Photo credit: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

The TV3 morning show host and former beauty queen styled her stunning outfit with a handmade embroidered bag that matched the colours of her dress.

The fundaments of traditional Korean clothing include the essential upper garment of the hanbok worn by both sexes called the Jeogori. It envelopes the wearer's arms and upper body.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Goreum is a term used to describe the strings used to tie the clothing. Chima, also known as Sangor, means "skirt". Sokchima refers to the dress or underskirt layer. The waistband is the waistband that trims the top of the Chima.

Berla Mundi had all these apparels on and looked just like a Korean in her graceful makeup.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has commented on Berla Mundi's traditional outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Lydia Forson stated:

You actually look Royal

villas_boaz stated:

Berla is going far ooo. This is what we call a celebrity. Putting Ghana on the map. Keep winning. We love it ❤️

Giovani Caleb stated:

Regal! Expecting you in the next K-drama as the Kenkey seller in-law.

ninanyarkumakafui_ stated:

This is beautiful, u actually look Royal

Gloriaosarfo stated:

Oh wow, keep conquering the world, Berla♥️

Edmalawer stated:

Omg!! If you’re a K-drama fan, you’d understand how beautiful this traditional attire is on her!

aba_amoah1 stated:

International Mundi is who he thinks she is, period

Berla Mundi receives warm reception in South Korea

TV3 Presenter Reportedly Gets Engaged, Fans Congratulate Her As Video Of Her Flaunting Ring Drops

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about TV3 personality Berla Mundi who was seen wearing a band on her wedding ring finger.

Sharing the photo, blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere claimed to have information that Berla had been 'engaged' and would soon marry.

Fans of the broadcaster have responded to the picture and its description on social media.

How Ghanaian Media Personality Berla Mundi Shocked Ghanaians With Her 3 Cleavage-Baring Looks At The 2023 VGMA

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi, who wore three sophisticated looks at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

The fashion icon went viral on social media with her daring appearances.

Selly Galley, a fashion icon and actress from Ghana, reacted to Berla Mundi's stunning appearance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh