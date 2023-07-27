TV3 presenter Berla Mundi has been spotted rocking a ring on her wedding ring finger in her latest photo and video

Sharing the photo, blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere claimed to have information that Berla had been 'engaged' and was soon going to marry

The photo and its caption have sparked reactions from the broadcaster's admirers on social media

Ghanaian broadcaster Berla Mundi has sparked talk on social media that she may soon be getting married.

The conversations have come up after a photo and video of the broadcaster flaunting a ring on her fourth left finger, where a wedding ring is usually worn.

Berla, known in private life as Berlynda Addadey, was spotted rocking a green with her left hand supporting her chin.

The position of TV3 presenter's hand on her chin made it obvious to notice the ring as she took a selfie.

Apart from the photo communicating the obvious, blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere who shared the photo also affirmed that the former Miss Malaika contestant had got engaged.

According to him, Berla got engaged about a month ago, and her wedding is expected to follow soon.

The blogger indicated he got the 'information' about Berla's engagement in the United States, promising to give further details later.

An earlier video shared by Berla also shared her wearing the ring on her finger.

Congrats pour in for Berla Mundi after flaunting her ring

The photo and caption have triggered differing reactions from social media users. While many were happy for Berla and congratulated her, a few people found it hard to believe.

akosua_nokturnal said:

She deserves it and we thank God

odole_labi said:

She is one of the ladies I always prayed I get invited to her wedding. Cookie Tee,Lydia Forson,Serwaa Amihere, Sandra Ankrobia.

shes_efua said:

Awww Bella am happy for you Gods time is the best

villas_boaz said:

@ronnieiseverywhere_official if is true why didn’t you tagged her You people hmm

Berla Mundi Hosts Global Citizen In Paris With Iconic Dress From Ghanaian Designer

Meanwhile, Berla Mundi recently made history as the first Ghanaian to host a Global Citizen concert in Paris, France.

Berla Mundi was styled by Ghanaian fashion designer Nelly Hagan-Deegbe, in the Duaba Serwaa collection.

Many, including her colleagues, applauded her for her superb hosting skills that have put Ghana on the map.

