Ghana international Moahmmed Salisu will be playing in the French Ligue 1 after joining AS Monaco.

Salisu joined the French side from English Chamopionship side Southampton on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

AS Monaco announced the signing of the Black Stars defender and unveiled him as their new player on their social media pages.

Mohammed Salisu joined Monaco on 5-year deal

In one of the many posts shared on their Facebook page, AS Monaco expressed excitement at the signing of the defender

According to the club, Salisu is joining on a five-year contract which will expire in 2028.

The club later shared photos of the player modelling in their famous red and white jersey.

