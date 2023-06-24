Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown invited some physically challenged men and women to her Onua Showtime show

The actress and the adorable men and women bonded by dancing to melodious Ghanaian tunes

Videos of the beautiful moment surfaced on social media, with netizens admiring McBrown for putting a smile on the faces of the physically challenged

Popular Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown on Friday, 23 June 2023, made a heartwarming gesture by inviting a group of physically challenged men and women to her television show, Onua Showtime. The event was filled with joy and love as the actress and the special guests bonded and danced.

Videos capturing this beautiful moment quickly spread across social media, attracting widespread admiration for McBrown and her compassionate act of bringing smiles to the faces of the physically challenged individuals.

During the show, the participants and McBrown shared an unforgettable experience as they danced together to melodious Ghanaian tunes. The atmosphere was filled with laughter, joy, and positive energy, creating a memorable and heartwarming scene.

The videos that surfaced on social media captured the emotions and happiness of both McBrown and the physically challenged guests. Netizens flooded the comments sections with words of admiration and appreciation for the actress, applauding her for using her platform to make a difference in the lives of others. McBrown is known for her kind-heartedness towards the less fortunate.

McBrown and physically challenged guests warm hearts

Nana Ama McBrown bonded with men on Father's Day

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown brought joy and happiness to the faces of numerous men and male shop owners in the Madina market.

Taking advantage of the occasion, many people in the market seized the opportunity to express their heartfelt wishes to their hardworking fathers, all thanks to McBrown's television show.

Recognizing the significant role that fathers play in families and society, McBrown aimed to honour and acknowledge their efforts through her television program.

