UG's Free Shuttle Service Allegedly Cancelled After Lydia Alhassan's Defeat

A young female student at the University of Ghana has alleged that the free shuttle service on campus has been cancelled

The young lady claimed the shuttle service was halted because the MP for the area lost the parliamentary election

This initiative was launched by the incumbent MP, Lydia Alhassan in November this year

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The free shuttle service provided to students at the University of Ghana (UG) has allegedly been cancelled.

This is according to one of the female students, identified on TikTok as @mariyam_prtty.

Lydia Alhassan allegedly cancels free shuttle service to UG students after losing the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary election to John Dumelo. Photo credit: mariyam_prtty/TikTok & ydiasalhassan/IG.

Source: TikTok

In the lead-up to the Saturday, December 7, 2024, general elections, the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon (AWW), Lydia Seyram Alhassan, launched a free shuttle service for the students.

Officially launched in November 2024, the initiative was introduced to alleviate the transportation challenges faced by students.

Below is the video of the UG student.

Relief to UG students

The free shuttle service provided a huge relief to the students populations as its offered them ease of transportation to and fro their destinations.

However, following Lydia Alhassan's defeat in the parliamentary elections to John Dumelo of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the free shuttle service has been halted, according to @mariyam_prtty.

"It's December 9th, and we are already paying for the shuttle because Maa Lydia lost the 2024 elections after she got defeated by John Dumelo, which means the free shuttle was just a campaign strategy and not a policy, " she said.

Besides the cancellation of the free shuttle service, the UG student said she had heard that the free driving initiative provided by the AWW MP had also been halted,

"Legon (UG) student you didn't force for Maa Lydia at all," she added.

John Dumelo wins AWW parliamentary seat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo was declared the winner of the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary election.

John Dumelo won the election with 38,471 votes against Lydia Alhassan's 25,775 to become the MP-elect.

This victory makes John Dumelo the first NDC parliamentary candidate to win the AAW seat since 1992.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh