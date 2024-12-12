Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah has opened up about Akufo-Addo's stint as Ghana's president

He shared his thoughts on the outgoing president's legacy after the recently ended 2024 general elections

The comedian counting down to his live comedy special on December 10 said he has regretted throwing his weight behind the president

Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah is gearing up for his live comedy special on December 21 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Ahead of the show, which marks his 10th year in comedy, the comedian had an exclusive conversation with DJ Slim on the latter's Street Is Watching podcast.

According to OB Amponsah, he has regretted being a fan of President Akufo-Addo. The award-winning comedian says he has been consistent with his support toward the president since 2008.

Akufo-Addo lost his first two elections in 2008 and 2012, losing to the late John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama.

The outgoing president has led Ghana since 2017 after winning the 2016 and 2020 elections. He was poised to hand over to his vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, until the latter's seismic defeat to John Mahama.

Some members from the New Patriotic Party, including the current Subin MP, have argued that Akuffo Addo's tenure crippled Bawumia's chances of leading the party to break the eight.

OB Amponsah, after voting for Akufo-Addo throughout his four elections, established that he regretted supporting him.

