A video of a Ghanaian weeping over the NPP's defeat in the just-ended elections has surfaced on social media

The young man who was heartbroken by the party's defeat blamed some party executives as well as Ghanaians for the election's outcome

Netizens who saw the video expressed their views in the comments section of the post as some criticised him, while others supported his assertions

A devoted supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) broke down in tears after John Dramani Mahama was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election.

In an emotional outburst, he criticised Ghanaians for failing to appreciate the accomplishments of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration.

A Ghanaian man is calling out Ghanaians for voting for John Mahama. Image source: NPP Comms Bureau, EDHUB, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Twitter

The supporter lamented that initiatives such as the Free Senior High School ( Free SHS) program and other policies designed to alleviate citizens' burdens were overlooked in the elections.

"Nana Addo has paid teacher training allowance and nursing allowances. Look at how he's developed this country with road infrastructure. Yet Ghanaians voted against him. Ghanaians are really ungrateful," he said while weeping in the video.

He questioned the President-elect's legacy, stating that he has nothing to show for all his years in office.

Additionally, the young man partly blamed some NPP leaders for the party's heartbreaking defeat, stressing that some leaders were disrespectful to Ghanaians.

To punish the NPP, the man advised the incoming government to review the constitution to allow a president to stay in office for ten years per term.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the young man criticising Ghanaians for voting the NPP out expressed mixed reactions in the post's comment section.

@GhanaBoylive wrote:

"He is right though."

@RichyOsei wrote:

"May you never stop shedding tears."

@nanaawuakye wrote:

"Bleeding is allowed."

@kidd_spicy wrote:

"Personal interest nti Ghanaians be ungrateful….NSS still dey owe me 3 months money never come since 2021."

@ModernArsenal77 wrote:

"Lol, Mahama was turning every city road into first-class roads and we voted him out. Better cost of living and employment over everything else. We move."

@TumyRaphael wrote:

"Be like this guy too be beneficiary. See as dem all dey cry for here? Dem carry rice dennoil pass your head inside you dey waste tears in the name of crying."

Source: YEN.com.gh