Talented dancehall artist Stonebwoy has made his second entry into an international music chart platform

His debut entry was with his album, Epistile of Mama, which placed at number 13 on Billboard World Album in December 2017

Stonebwoy is currently on a world tour promoting his latest project, 5th Dimension

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, has been recognised by Billboard with a certified plaque after appearing at number 8 on its chart.

The achievement sync with Stonebwoy's show at @summerstage in Crotona Park, Bronx, on his 5th Dimension tour.

5th Dimenson is Stonebwoy's fifth studio album. The project was released under Def Jam Recordings, who recently signed the artiste.

A photo collage of Stonebwoy and family holding the plaque from Billboard Image credit: @stonebwoy

Stonebwoy's fifth studio album collaborates with several international artists, including world-renowned multi-Grammyw inning Beninese-French artiste Angelique Kidjo, Shaggy, Mereba and Davido.

Stonebwoy shared news of his latest feat with his family and fans worldwide. He posted photos of him holding the plaque while giving a shout-out to his album, 5th Dimension.

Peeps react to Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension debut on Billboard's Reggae chart

The accolades poured in for the dancehall artiste and his family, with many admiring their bond.

Mcbeauty Akornorbea Loveliest commented:

If I will ever have a family, I wish mine will be like yours.

Alex Amoafo commented:

Great family, Man. Jah GUIDE.

Delali Prince commented:

Not all are wishes. You can do it more than them.. celestial family, though.

Bright Krampah commented:

Like father like son.

