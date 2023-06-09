Celebrated dancehall artiste Stonebwoy proved that he wasn't only a good father but a great husband too

His gentle cautions and directions amazed many as he taught his wife how to ride a quadbike on the beach

Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla, Stonebwoy's wife, seemed to be enjoying her riding lessons with glee

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy married his dental surgeon wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla, in June 2017.

The couple share two beautiful children among them after six years of marriage.

Dr Lousia Satekla recently confirmed her role in her husband's businesses when she admitted to running the Living Stone Foundation.

In an earlier interview with Berla Mundi, Stonebwoy's wife asserted that she didn't do wrong marrying the musician so early in her career. The young doctor confirmed that although her life was just starting at 25 years old, marrying Stonebwoy was one of her best decisions.

Dr Lousia Satekla's shrieks of laughter as she proudly rode the quad bike under her husband's instructions were infectious.

Watch the video below:

Peeps drool over Stonebwoy and Dr Lousia sharing a moment at the beach

Stonebwoy and his wife are indeed one of Ghana's model celebrity couples. People could not stop gushing over the video of the couple enjoying themselves as the musician taught his wife how to ride a quad bike.

Take It Person GH commented:

Love sweet oo wen moni enter, love is sweeter.

Gloria Akusah commented:

See me laughing like Mumu

Efhyaispeardem commented:

Bhim love.

Adepa24 commented:

Love is sweet when you are with the right person

Stonebwoy's generosity makes widow emotional, she couldn't stop praising him in video

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how widows who were beneficiaries of Stonebwoy's Mother's Day giveaway expressed their gratitude.

The musician hosted a lovely lunch date for widows in Ashiaman. The day ended on a good note when all the attendees went home with foodstuff.

In the video shared on social media, one of the widows gave an emotional vote of thanks for the Living Stone Foundation's way of appreciating mothers.

