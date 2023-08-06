Ghanaian musician Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly called Stonebwoy and his children entertained the crowd at Summerstage 2023 in Bronx with their dance moves

Stonebwoy's children stole the spotlight with their outstanding dancing skills at a sold out program

Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah and other social media users have commented on the beautiful video

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and his adorable children have gone viral with their dance video as he performed one of his hit songs Apotheke featuring DJ Maphoris at Crotona Park in Bronx.

Stonebwoy and his lovely children perform on stage. Photo credit: @ronnieiseverywhere

The BET looked dapper in a white designer short-sleeve top and black camo trousers while his son rocked a matching two-piece tracksuit.

Stonebwoy's daughter Catherine Jidula Satekla popularly called CJ looked elegant in a long-sleeve dress while slaying in a black long socks.

Watch the video below;

Dr Louisa looks elegant in denim jeans

Stonebwoy's beautiful wife Dr Louisa looked effortlessly chic in a white long-sleeve shirt and blue denim jeans styled with a black Balenciaga bag.

The award-winning dental surgeon looked classy in a long curly hairstyle in the lovely video below;

Stonebwoy performs Therapy at the Summerstage 23 in Bronx

Dr Louisa showed off her dance moves at Stonebwoy performed one of his songs, Therapy at the Summerstage festival.

Some social media users have commented on Stonebwoy's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Greyo. fashion stated:

The little girl is such a performer

she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:

CJ baby never disappoints

sammybaah_1 stated:

Jaja de3 Rasta man moves nkoaaa

fidi_bby stated:

Very beautiful ❤️

claire_oforiwaa stated:

The most beautiful thing I’ve seen today lol Awwwwnnnn beautiful, beautiful beautiful These kids are living the best life

ab.igail2337 stated:

Why am I laughing so hard, it's Soo beautiful ❤️

Sammybaahflex stated:

Hahhahaha, this is beautiful See the expression on her face; so serious

Samiyoma__ stated:

Jaja just dey catch cruise oo ... Future Bad man

Mawuse_ese stated:

Awwww this is so beautiful to watch

Animfreeman14_ stated:

Lovely kids ❤️ Jaja de3 rasta man things oo

Miraculousalby stated:

Not me opening my teeth everywhere wow this is beautiful

iamafiaadepa4 stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ aawwww bhim to e whole wiase ❤️love

Akuasuzanna stated:

Jidula is in a whole mood

Cassandradwumah stated:

this is beautiful

Nagap1312 stated:

The small girl killed it, oooo mehn!!!!

Desneakertherapist_ stated:

CJ giving mama’s vibes .. this is an incredible performance

Glorettaohui stated:

Ei CJ, today she wasn’t shy oo . Jah Ja too

