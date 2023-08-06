Tracy Sarkcess: Sarkodie's Wife Boldly Repeats GH¢11,500 Valentino Garavani Shoes As She Meets Samira Bawumia
- Sarkodie's wife has joined the list of female celebrities advocating for women's empowerment in Ghana
- The creative director for Brave Connect didn't disappoint with her look at the event organised by the Second Lady of Ghana
- Ghanaian musicians Kuami Eugene, Okyeame Kwame and Adina performed at the event
Ghanaian businesswoman Tracy Owusu Addo was among the distinguished personalities at the 2023 African Women and Children conference in Accra.
President Akufo-Addo and Hex Excellency, the Second Lady of Ghana Samira Bawumia, were present at the event's inaugural edition under the theme, "Amplifying the Voices of Women and Children in Climate Action".
The CEO of Brave Connect, Tracy Owusu Addo, looked elegant in a red short-sleeve and backless dress for the conference.
The beautiful wife of Ghanaian musician Sarkodie known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, wore a centre-parted bob hairstyle as she modelled in expensive Valentino Garavani pumps.
Beautiful photos of the brave lady who joined 12 adventurous men to travel from Accra to London by road
Tracy Sarkcess shared the post on Instagram with this caption;
“Let us support initiatives that amplify the voices of women and children, create platforms for their ideas to flourish, and elevate their leadership roles in climate action.”
Some social media users have commented on Tracy Sarkcess Instagram post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Itzmomentum stated:
One day my wife will be like yours and even more. The SarkCess marriage is my motivation
the_mpampa_cereals stated:
Beautiful … it was an honour meeting you
raybrownofficial01 stated:
I was looking for this song about 3years ago.
Otchwaya stated:
Beautiful woman, I love how u empower women
iamnotime_ stated:
Mama Tracy
Gloriadegbor stated:
Classy lady you are ❤️
Tracy Sarkcess rocks Valentino Garavani shoes to give lectures at KNUST
Sarkodie's wife looked splendid as she wore a green perfect-fit pantsuit to discuss investments at KNUST.
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tracy Sarkcess, who recently shared a fresh image of herself and Sarkodie looking dapper in a stylish suit.
As they spend time together on their opulent vacation, the celebrity pair provides their fans with ideal relationship goals.
Several social media users have reacted to Tracy Sarkcess's popular birthday photo.
