Sarkodie's wife has joined the list of female celebrities advocating for women's empowerment in Ghana

The creative director for Brave Connect didn't disappoint with her look at the event organised by the Second Lady of Ghana

Ghanaian musicians Kuami Eugene, Okyeame Kwame and Adina performed at the event

Ghanaian businesswoman Tracy Owusu Addo was among the distinguished personalities at the 2023 African Women and Children conference in Accra.

Samira Bawumia and Tracy Sarkcess look elegant in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @tracysarkcess

President Akufo-Addo and Hex Excellency, the Second Lady of Ghana Samira Bawumia, were present at the event's inaugural edition under the theme, "Amplifying the Voices of Women and Children in Climate Action".

The CEO of Brave Connect, Tracy Owusu Addo, looked elegant in a red short-sleeve and backless dress for the conference.

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian musician Sarkodie known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, wore a centre-parted bob hairstyle as she modelled in expensive Valentino Garavani pumps.

Tracy Sarkcess shared the post on Instagram with this caption;

“Let us support initiatives that amplify the voices of women and children, create platforms for their ideas to flourish, and elevate their leadership roles in climate action.”

Some social media users have commented on Tracy Sarkcess Instagram post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Itzmomentum stated:

One day my wife will be like yours and even more. The SarkCess marriage is my motivation

the_mpampa_cereals stated:

Beautiful … it was an honour meeting you

raybrownofficial01 stated:

I was looking for this song about 3years ago.

Otchwaya stated:

Beautiful woman, I love how u empower women

iamnotime_ stated:

Mama Tracy

Gloriadegbor stated:

Classy lady you are ❤️

Watch the video below;

Source: YEN.com.gh